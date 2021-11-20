Grizzlies Gameday: Clurman Returns to Utah for Saturday Night vs KC

November 20, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - Utah Grizzlies News Release







Kansas City Mavericks (6-5, 12 points, .545 Win %) at Utah Grizzlies (7-5, 14 points, .583 Win %)

Saturday, November 20, 2021. Maverik Center. 7:10 pm. Broadcast: Mixlr/FloSports

It's the second game of a 3 game homestand for the Grizzlies, who have won 7 of their last 10 games, outscoring the opposition 37 to 27 in those games.

The Amazing D'Astous Does it Again

Charle-Edouard D'Astous has a point in 8 straight games after scoring a power play goal 2:54 into the second period. D'Astous has scored in 10 of his 12 games this season, including 4 multiple point efforts. D'Astous is tied for the league lead with 9 goals. He is 2nd in the league in plus/minus (+13).

D'Astous Among League Leaders for Defenseman

Goals: 9 - leads league by 5.

Points: 15 - 2nd place defenseman has 11.

Plus/Minus: +13 - Teammate Luke Martin is 2nd among defenseman at +11.

Shots on goal: 42 - Leads all defenseman by 3.

Brandon Cutler Delivering the Goods

Brandon Cutler has a point in all 6 games in November. Cutler has 47 shots on goal, tied for 2nd most in the league.

Nate Clurman Reassigned to Utah

Clurman currently has an NHL Entry level contract with the Colorado Avalanche. Clurman played in 6 games with Utah earlier this season, scoring 1 goal and 1 assist and had a +4 rating. Clurman is in his first full season as a pro. He played his college hockey at Notre Dame. Clurman appeared in 9 games with the AHL's Colorado Eagles in the 2020-21 season.

Hunter Miska Joins Grizzlies

Goaltender Hunter Miska was reassigned to the Grizzlies on November 19th. He stopped 23 of 28 shots in a 5-2 loss last night against Kansas City. Miska has 6 games of NHL Experience. He played in 5 games with the Colorado Avalanche in the 2020-21 season, where he had a record of 1-1-2 with a .838 Save % and a 4.16 GAA. Miska also appeared in 1 game with the Arizona Coyotes, making his NHL Debut on Nov. 13, 2018 vs Detroit. He got his first NHL win with Colorado vs Arizona on Feb. 26, 2021. In 98 career AHL games Miska has a 53-29-9 record with a 2.79 goals against average and a .906 save percentage. Miska had a very successful college season at the University of Minnesota-Duluth, where he went 27-5-5 and led the Bulldogs all the way to the championship game of the Frozen Four. He appeared in 3 games for Utah in the 2019-20 season and had a 2-1 record with a .947 save percentage and a 1.62 goals against average. He was the league's Goaltender of the Week for Utah for November 17-23, 2019. He was called-up to the AHL's Eagles after winning the league's weekly award and has been either with the Eagles or Avalanche for about 2 calendar years.

Last Week's Games

Friday, November 12, 2021 - Utah 4 Adirondack 5 - Brandon Cutler 1 goal, 1 assist, +2. Mason Mannek had 1 goal and was a +2. Quinn Ryan and Charle-Edouard D'Astous added goals. Adirondack outshot Utah 50 to 28. Peyton Jones saved 45 of 50. Taylor Crunk and Joey Colatarci each made their Grizzlies debut.

Saturday, November 13, 2021 - Utah 4 Adirondack 1 - Garrett Metcalf 23 of 24 saves. Gehrett Sargis and Bailey Conger each had 1 goal, 1 assist and a +3 rating. Andrew Nielsen had 3 assists.

Sunday, November 14, 2021 - Utah 2 Adirondack 3 - Luke Martin had 1 goal and 1 assist. Brandon Cutler scored 44 seconds into the third period.

This Week's Games

Friday, November 19, 2021 - Kansas City 5 Utah 2 - Charle-Edouard D'Astous and Quinn Ryan scored goals. Utah outshot KC 31 to 28. KC went 2 for 5 on the power play and Utah was 1 for 5. Hunter Miska saved 23 of 28. KC scored 4 unanswered 3rd period goals after Ryan scored 3:58 in to give Utah a 2-1 lead.

Saturday, November 20, 2021 - Kansas City at Utah. 7:10 pm.

Sunday, November 21, 2021 - Kansas City at Utah. 1:10 pm.

All times Mountain. Every game can be seen on FloHockey and heard on Mixlr.

Grizzlies Among League Leaders

Charle-Edouard D'Astous is 2nd in plus/minus at +13. D'Astous is tied for the league lead with 9 goals. D'Astous leads all league defenseman in goals (9), points (15), shots on goal (42) and plus/minus. Trey Bradley, currently with Colorado (AHL), is tied for 2nd in the league lead with 10 assists, behind only former Grizzlies forward Matt Berry, who's currently with Toledo. Trent Miner, currently with the AHL's Colorado Eagles, leads the league with 2 shutouts. Brian Bown leads the league in shots on goal with 48. Luke Martin is 3rd in the league in plus/minus at +11. Andrew Nielsen leads the league with 13 minor penalties.

Grizzlies Roster

Forwards: Matthew Boucher, Brian Bowen, Bailey Conger, Taylor Crunk, Brandon Cutler, Connor Graham, Mason Mannek, Tyler Penner, Neil Robinson, Quinn Ryan, Gehrett Sargis, Christian Simone.

Defenseman: Nate Clurman, Joey Colatarci, Austin Crossley, Charles-Edmond D'Astous, Miles Gendron, Luke Martin, Connor McDonald, Andrew Nielsen, Kyle Pouncy, Jordon Stone.

Goaltenders: Peyton Jones, Garrett Metcalf, Hunter Miska.

2021-2022 Utah Grizzlies Regular Season Totals (league rankings)

Overall record: 7-5

Home record: 3-2.

Road record: 4-3.

Win percentage: .583.

Streak: Lost 2.

Standings Points: 14.

Last 10: 7-3.

Goals per game: 3.58 (3rd) Goals for: 43

Goals against per game: 3.17 (16th) Goals Against: 38

Shots per game: 32.92 (5th)

Shots against per game: 28.75 (10th)

Power Play: 6 for 40 - 15.0 % (21st)

Penalty Kill: 39 for 55- 70.9 % (26th)

Penalty Minutes: 177

Shorthanded Goals: 4 (Tied 2nd)

Shorthanded Goals Allowed: 0. - Utah is 1 of 5 teams who have not allowed a shorthanded goal.

Record When Scoring First: 4-2.

First Goal Win Loss

Utah Grizzlies 4 2

Opposition 3 3

Team Leaders (2021-22 season)

Goals: Charle-Edouard D'Astous (9) - Tied for the League Lead

Assists: Trey Bradley (10)

Points: D'Astous (15)

Plus/Minus: D'Astous (+13)

PIM: Andrew Nielsen (36)

Power Play Points: D'Astous (5)

Power Play Goals: D'Astous (3)

Power Play Assists: Luke Martin (3).

Shots on Goal: Brian Bowen (48) - Leads League. Bowen led Utah with 7 shots on Nov. 19 vs KC.

Shooting Percentage: D'Astous (9 for 42). 21.4 %. - Minimum 22 shots

Game Winning Goals: Brian Bowen/Tyler Penner/D'Astous/Boucher/Neil Robinson/Ryan/Gehrett Sargis (1).

Wins: Trent Miner (4).

Save %: Metcalf (.923).

Goals Against Average: Metcalf (2.04)

Scoring 1st 2nd 3rd OT SO TOTAL Shots 1st 2nd 3rd OT TOTAL

Utah Grizzlies 7 17 17 2 0 43 Utah Grizzlies 124 141 130 12 407

Opposition 12 11 15 0 0 38 Opposition 116 111 110 8 345

Next 5 Games

November 20, 2021 - Kansas City at Utah. 7:10 pm.

November 21, 2021 - Kansas City at Utah. 1:10 pm.

November 27, 2021 - Utah at Tulsa. 6:05 pm.

November 28, 2021 - Utah at Tulsa. 3:05 pm.

December 3, 2021 - Kalamazoo at Utah. 7:10 pm. - Pride Night, AFCU Friday.

All times Mountain

Active Streaks (2021-2022 Season)

Goal Streaks: Charle-Edouard D'Astous, Quinn Ryan (1)

Assist Streaks: Bradley (5), Luke Martin (2) Andrew Nielsen, Brandon Cutler, Bailey Conger (1)

Point Streaks of 2 or more: D'Astous (8), Cutler (6) Bradley (5). Boucher (4), Martin (2).

Multiple Point games (2021-2022)

4: Trey Bradley. Charle-Edouard D'Astous

3: Brian Bowen.

2: Matthew Boucher, Brandon Cutler, Luke Martin.

1: Tyler Penner, Luka Burzan, Neil Robinson, Andrew Nielsen, Gehrett Sargis, Bailey Conger

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from November 20, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.