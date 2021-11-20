ECHL Announces Fines, Suspension

SHREWSBURY, N.J. - The ECHL on Saturday announced the following fines and suspension.

Rapid City's Klotz fined, suspended

Rapid City's Garrett Klotz has been suspended for one game and fined an undisclosed amount as a result of his actions in ECHL Game #139, Allen at Rapid City, on Nov. 19.

Klotz is fined and suspended under Rule #28 - Supplementary Discipline as a result of his actions at 11:53 of the third period.

Klotz will miss Rapid City's game vs. Allen tonight (Nov. 20).

Under the terms of the Collective Bargaining Agreement between the ECHL and the Professional Hockey Players' Association, player fines collected by the ECHL are given to the PHPA for its ECHL Player's Hardship Fund.

Kansas City's Lemos fined

Kansas City's Bryan Lemos has been fined an undisclosed amount as a result of his actions in ECHL Game #143, Kansas City at Utah, on Nov. 19.

Lemos is fined under Rule #28 - Supplementary Discipline as a result of his actions at 8:00 of the second period.

