Game Notes: Dances with Wolves Night vs Allen

November 20, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - Rapid City Rush News Release







GAME #12 vs Allen

11/19/21 | The Monument Ice Arena | 7:05 P.M.

LAST TIME OUT: The Rapid City Rush exploded for six unanswered goals , including four in the third period, and hammered the Allen Americans, 6-1, Friday night at The Monument Ice Arena. Logan Nelson scored twice, Alec Butcher had a Gordie Howe Hat Trick and Lukas Parik made 33 saves on 34 shots in the win.

HERE COMES THE OFFENSE: Rapid City's offense has caught fire over its last two games, as it has combined for 11 goals and 89 shots. On Friday, Rapid City set a season-high for shots on goal in regulation with 44 and for goals with six. The Rush netted four goals in the third period, the most they have scored in a single period in a game this season.

HOME, THEN AWAY: Saturday marks the final game of a stretch of six-straight home games for the Rush. Rapid City is 2-2-0-1 in that stretch so far and 3-3-0-1 at home overall this season. The Rush will begin a road trip that includes eight games in 13 days on Wednesday night in Wichita with their first meeting of the season with the Wichita Thunder. Rapid City is 1-2-1-0 on the road thus far this season.

SHORTHANDED VISITORS: The Americans announced on Tuesday that head coach Steve Martinson had tested positive for COVID-19 and thus did not join his team for the road trip. Injured forward Jack Combs is serving as the head coach in Martinson's absence. Allen is also without defenseman Eric Roy, goaltender Francis Marotte, and forwards Branden Troock and Dawson Butt due to COVID protocols.

FIGHTERS: Alec Butcher had a goal, an assist and a fighting major for a Gordie Howe Hat Trick, the first of his pro career. It was also Butcher's first fight as a pro. Garrett Klotz also received a fighting major in the third period on Friday, his team-leading third fight of the season.

LIGHT THE LAMP: Max Coatta scored on Friday, his sixth goal of the season. He is even with Stephen Baylis for the team lead. Coatta had seven goals in 42 games for Idaho in the 2019-20 season.

ODDS AND ENDS: All four of Rapid City's wins have come on Fridays. The Rush are 4-1-0-0 on Fridays and 0-4-1-1 on every other day of the week...Rapid City will wear specialty jerseys on Friday night for Dances with Wolves Night, the first time this season the Rush have worn specialty jerseys...Logan Nelson scored his second and third goals of the season on Friday and leads the team with 12 points...Lukas Parik stopped the final 32 shots he faced on Friday after allowing a goal on the second shot of the game. Parik leads Rush goaltenders with a .924 save percentage.

UP NEXT: Rapid City begins a long road swing in Wichita on Wednesday night. Puck drop at INTRUST Bank Arena is scheduled for 7:05 PM.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from November 20, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.