Dickinson, Berry Combine for Eight Points in Toledo Win over Iowa

November 20, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - Toledo Walleye News Release







TOLEDO, Ohio - The Toledo Walleye scored three power plays goals and tallied 40 shots on goal to take down the Iowa Heartlanders for the second time in as many nights, 6-1.

The Walleye outscored the Heartlanders, 11-2, in the weekend series to move to 8-4-0 on the season. Josh Dickinson and Matt Berry shined for the Fish, each recording two goals and two assists in the victory. Berry now leads the ECHL in points (20) and assists (13) following the four-point effort.

The Walleye started tonight's contest in similar fashion to Friday's 5-1 win over Iowa, scoring three first period goals and shutting out the Heartlanders through the first 20 minutes. Toledo was a perfect 2-for-2 with a man advantage in the frame with TJ Hensick netting the first power play goal 6:52 after puck drop. Josh Dickinson and Blake Hillman earned assists, and Dickinson tallied a second point just under two minutes later after skating past two Iowa defenders for an impressive goal. Matt Berry assisted Dickinson on the equal strength goal.

Toledo picked up two penalties in the period, coming at the 4:10 and 11:57 marks from Cole Fraser and Chris Martenet, respectively. Iowa could not convert on either opportunity, and the score remained 2-0 until late in the frame. Matt Berry took advantage of an Iowa high-sticking penalty to score the second power play goal of the period for the Walleye. Hensick and Hillman assisted Berry, who each picked up a second point.

The Walleye turned a three-goal margin into a 4-0 lead just 11 seconds into the second period. Matt Berry and Butrus Ghafari assisted Josh Dickinson on his second goal in less than 12 minutes to bring his total to six on the season. Iowa collected a penalty for too many men on the ice at the 6:08 mark, but the Heartlanders earned a successful penalty kill to prevent Toledo from scoring on their third power play.

With 4:18 left in the second period, Iowa's Fedor Gordeev was called for slashing, giving the Walleye their fourth power play opportunity of the game. Toledo converted with a man advantage for the third time as Brady Tomlak scored at the 17:41 mark on assists from Brett Boeing and Gordi Myer. The goal came just two seconds before the power play expired, putting the Walleye up 5-0 heading into the second intermission.

The contest became confrontational early in the third period as the Walleye and Heartlanders fought in front of the penalty boxes at the 5:34 mark. Five penalties were assessed in the aftermath. Iowa's Ryan Kuffner was called for instigating and fighting, with teammate Cole Stallard picking up a roughing double minor. Toledo's Cole Fraser also received a roughing double minor, and Marcus Vela was called for fighting. Toledo went on their fifth and final power play of the game, but the Fish could not score with the advantage.

Iowa netted their lone goal of the contest with 8:51 remaining in the game as Kris Bennett dished the puck to Billy Constantinou for the equal strength goal. The score ended a Toledo shutout bid in the final ten minutes of competition for the second night in a row, bringing the score to 5-1 in favor of the Walleye.

Matt Berry added another score to the board for the Fish at the 14:54 mark, his second of the game, to make the score 6-1. Steve Oleksy and Josh Dickinson dished the helpers on the goal, and the Walleye came away with their third straight victory, all on home ice.

Toledo dominated the shots, targeting the net 40 times while holding the Heartlanders to just 17 shots. Iowa only got off four shots in each of the first two periods before sending nine toward Billy Christopoulos in the third period. Toledo's shots by period tallied 15, 12, and 13, respectively. The Walleye converted on three of their five power play opportunities while holding the Heartlanders scoreless in their two chances.

Billy Christopoulos earned his second straight win in net for the Walleye, moving to 4-2-0 on the season. He saved 16-of-17 shots in a full 60 minutes of play. Trevin Kozlowski took the loss for the Heartlanders, saving 34 shots in the effort.

What's Next:

After a three-day rest, the Walleye will play five games in five nights beginning with two road contests and ending with a three-game homestand. Toledo will travel to Cincinnati to take on the Cyclones on Wednesday, Nov. 24, for their first meeting of the season. Puck drop from Heritage Bank Center is set for 7:35 p.m.

Three Stars:

Toledo - Josh Dickinson (two goals, two assists)

Toledo - Matt Berry (two goals, two assists)

Toledo - TJ Hensick (power play goal, assist)

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from November 20, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.