Offense Comes Alive for Sellout Crowd in 5-1 Steelheads Win

November 20, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - Idaho Steelheads News Release







BOISE, Idaho - The Idaho Steelheads (8-5-0) offense came alive in the second half of the game with a 5-1 win over the Adirondack Thunder (4-6-1) on Friday night from Idaho Central Arena in front of 5,182 fans, the second sellout of the season in five games.

THE GAME'S STO--RY

Scoring didn't pick up until the second period, but once the first fell the offense kept converting starting with Steelheads forward Colton Kehler (8:20 2nd) on a shot off the pads for the 1-0 lead. The Steelheads then scored two goals in less than one minute thanks to defenseman Darren Brady (12:36 2nd) followed by forward A.J. White (13:18 2nd) to triple the lead, 3-0. In the third period, two more fell the home side's way when forward Zach Walker (6:43 3rd) converted on a 2-on-0 break before forward Will Merchant (15:39 3rd) earned his own tally on a shot from the right circle to stretch the lead to 5-0. The Thunder scored in the final 40 seconds to break the shutout bid, but the Steelheads still earned the 5-1 win.

ICCU 3 STARS OF THE GAME

1. IDH - Matt Jurusik (win, 33 of 34 saves)

2. IDH - Darren Brady (game-winner, assist)

3. IDH - Colby McAuley (assist)

PEPSI PLAYER OF THE GAME

Matt Jurusik - 59:21 minutes of shutout hockey, 33-34 SV

STEELHEADS STANDOUTS

- Matt Jurusik: Jurusik nearly earned his first shutout of the season in a 33-save effort, a season-high performance. He owns wins in three of five games and now has a 2.43 GAA and .915 save pct. on the year.

- Darren Brady: Brady earned his second multi-point game of the season and notched his first game-winner of the season. He now owns a three-game point streak and points in four of five games (2-3-5).

- A.J. White: White added his third multi-point game of the year with his goal and assist, extending his point streak to four games. He shares the team lead in goals (6) and has 11 points in 13 games.

- Will Merchant: Merchant added his third multi-point game and moved his point-scoring streak to a team-best five games, posting seven points (3-4-7) with assists in four-straight. He leads the team in scoring with 12 points (6-6-12).

CATCH OF THE DAY

Steelheads forward Zach Walker scored his first goal of the season as well as his first in the ECHL for his career in the third period of tonight's win. Walker made history with his goal, marking the first time in Steelheads history that a native of Boise, Idaho has scored a goal for the Steelheads as well as the first to score at Idaho Central Arena. Three of his five points have come at home this season.

BECAUSE IDAHO SCORED FOUR...

All fans in attendance can pick up a free Jumbo Jack at any Jack in the Box location in the Boise area. Just show your ticket stub at the casher to redeem.

ATTENDANCE: 5,182 (2nd sellout)

LOOKING AHEAD

The Steelheads finish their three-game weekend against the Adirondack Thunder on Saturday, Nov. 20 at 7:10 p.m. from Idaho Central Arena. Tickets are available by calling 208-331-TIXS or going to idahosteelheads.com Coverage begins at 6:50 p.m. on 1350AM KTIK as well as 7:00 p.m. on Sparklight Ch. 72 & FloHockey.

