Game Day Preview: Americans at Rapid City, 8:05 PM

Allen, TEXAS - The Allen Americans, ECHL affiliate of the Seattle Kraken (NHL), play the Rapid City Rush this evening, in the third game of a three-game series. The Americans lost to the Rush on Friday night evening the series at 1-1. The Americans will return home on Sunday. It's right back on the road next week with a Thanksgiving trip to Boise, Idaho.

ALLEN AMERICANS TONIGHT:

PREGAME SHOW: 7:30 PM CST

PUCK DROP: 8:05 PM CST

WATCH LIVE: FLOHOCKEY.TV

LISTEN LIVE: AMERICANS 24/7

ON THE CALL: Tommy Daniels and Lee Hastings

Next Home Game: Sunday, December 5th, 4:05 pm. TICKETS

About Last Game: The Rapid City Rush scored six unanswered goals in a 6-1 win over the Americans on Friday night. Spencer Asuchak's first period power play goal was the only goal of the game for Allen. Logan Nelson was the number one star on Friday scoring a pair of goals for the Rush.

Bibeau injured: Americans netminder Antoine Bibeau left last night's game due to an injury. Bibeau had stopped 20 of 21 shots before leaving early in the second period. His status for today is unknown.

Roughed up in the 3rd: The Rapid City Rush outscored the Americans 4-0 in the final period cruising to a 6-1 win on Friday night in South Dakota. The four goals given up by the Americans in the third period equals a season high (11-12-21).

Paulsen and Dudek make their Debut: Americans forwards Tyler Poulsen and JD Dudek made their Allen debut's last night in a 6-1 loss to Rapid City. Paulsen was a -1 with three shots on net. Dudek was even with no shots on goal.

Asuchak Streak to Six: Americans forward Spencer Asuchak extended his point streak to six games with a goal last night, in the 6-1 loss to the Rush. Asuchak's first period power play goal at the 3:51 mark of the first period, was the only goal of the game for the Americans.

Comparing Allen and Rapid City:

Allen Americans:

Home: 1-3-2

Away: 2-3-0

Overall: 3-6-2

Last 10 3-5-2

Allen Americans Leaders:

Goals: (6) *Ryan Lohin

Assists: (7) Spencer Asuchak

Points: (11) Spencer Asuchak

+/-: (+2) Jared Bethune

PIM: (29) Darian Skeoch & Kelly Bent

Rapid City:

Home: 3-3-0-1

Away: 1-2-1-0

Overall: 4-5-1-1

Last 10: 3-5-1-1

Rapid City Leaders:

Goals: (6) Stephen Baylis & Max Coatta

Assists: (9) Logan Nelson

Points: (12) Logan Nelson

+/-: (+3) Jake Wahlin

PIM: (32) Garrett Klotz

