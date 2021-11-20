Glads Ready for Second Tilt of Weekend

DULUTH, Ga. - The Atlanta Gladiators (6-2-0-0) hit the Ortho Sport & Spine Physicians Home Ice tonight at Gas South Arena to face the Cincinnati Cyclones (6-5-0-0). The Glads are 5-1-0-0 at home this season, and tonight marks the final game of a four-game homestand in which Atlanta has gone 2-1-0-0 so far.

Last Time Out

The Gladiators took down the Cyclones 3-1 on Friday night. After surrendering the opening goal to Cincinnati's Wyatt Ege, Tyler Kobryn tied the game for Atlanta one minute and 20 seconds later with his first goal of the season. Gabe Guertler found the back of the net with just half a second remaining in the first period to give the Glads a 2-1 lead. Cody Sylvester recorded a goal in his sixth-straight game to put Atlanta up 3-1 in the second. Goaltender Tyler Parks stopped 28 of 29 Cyclones shots.

Scouting the Cyclones

Cincinnati enters tonight without three of its defensemen for the second night in a row. Colton Waltz, Dajon Mingo, and Nick Boka all received multiple-game suspensions after their actions on Nov. 13 in Wheeling. Blueliner Wyatt Ege stepped up to carry much of the load on the back end for the Cyclones in last night's game. Ege recorded Cincinnati's only goal of the game, and the second-year pro now has three markers on the season. After Mat Robson started in net for the Cyclones last night, it is likely that the Gladiators will face Joe Murdaca in between the pipes. Murdaca made his first start of the season on Nov. 13 against Wheeling and stopped 24 of 28 shots.

Sylvester Stays Hot

After a goal in Friday's 3-1 win over Cincinnati, forward Cody Sylvester has now recorded goals in six straight games. The Kelowna, British Columbia native now leads the club with his six tallies. Sylvester led the Wheeling Nailers with 25 goals last season, and his total also tied him for eighth best in the ECHL. Sylvester is known for scoring goals in flurries. Last season with the Nailers, he scored two goals in back-to-back games on two separate occasions.

5-on-5 Domination

The Gladiators have dominated teams at 5-on-5. Through the first eight games of the season, Atlanta has skated to an 21-9 advantage at 5-on-5. The Gladiators are tied for fourth in the league with 3.50 goals-for per game. The club ranks eighth out of 27 ECHL teams in goals-against per game at 2.75. Only Toledo, Newfoundland, and Fort Wayne are also in the top-10 of each category.

Davison Doing it All

Gladiators defenseman Tim Davison leads Atlanta's blue line with eight points (2G-6A) to start the season. The De Pere, Wisconsin native posted points in four straight games from Nov. 5 to Nov. 14, including a three-assist effort on Nov. 5 vs Jacksonville. Davison's previous scoring high came in the 2018-19 season when he posted 30 points (4G-26A) with the South Carolina Stingrays.

--

WHEN: Friday, Nov. 20 at 7:30 PM ET

WHERE: Gas South Arena - Duluth, Ga.

WHO: Atlanta Gladiators vs Cincinnati Cyclones

BROADCAST: All Atlanta Gladiators games are broadcast live on the Gladiators Broadcast Network. Listen to the game online at Mixlr.com, or watch the game on FloHockey.TV. Tonight's game will also be broadcast live on 680 The Fan.

