Wichita Heads to Texas to Face Rival Allen

Wichita Thunder defenseman Dominic Dockery (left) vs. the Allen Americans

WICHITA, Kan. - The Wichita Thunder, ECHL affiliate of the NHL's San Jose Sharks, AHL's San Jose Barracuda and powered by Toyota, continues its five-game road trip tonight with a visit to the Dallas Metroplex to take on Allen.

Tonight is the first meeting between the two teams since early November. This is the fifth meeting of the season between the Thunder and the Americans. All-time, Wichita is 50-80-13 against Allen and 24-45-6 on the road against the Americans. The Thunder leads the season-series, going 2-1-1.

The two teams last played on November 4 at INTRUST Bank Arena with Wichita coming out on top, 4-3. The Thunder played Allen four of the first five games to open the season.

Wichita salvaged two points last Saturday night in Rapid City, winning 4-1. Allen lost two of three in Reading last weekend.

The Thunder are tied for second in the Mountain Division with 26 points. Allen sits in seventh place with 13 points.

Jack Combs leads the Americans with five points (3g, 2a) in four games against the Thunder. Liam Finlay has four helpers in the season-series. Brayden Watts leads the Thunder with four points (2g, 2a) in four games against Allen. Michal Stinil has two helpers in three games against the Americans.

THUNDERBOLTS...Brayden Watts is tied for fifth in scoring with 25 points...Evan Buitenhuis is fourth in minutes played (899) and second in saves (494)...Mark Liwiski is tied for fourth for rookies with 36 penalty minutes...Jay Dickman had a season-high 11 shots on net last week...Wichita is 7-0-0 when leading after two...Wichita is 4-1-0 when tied after one...Wichita is 8-2-2 in one-goal games...Wichita is 10-6-2 when being outshot by its opponent...

ALLEN NOTES - Allen lost two of three last week against Reading...Hank Crone is tied for fifth in the league with 25 points and tied for first in rookie scoring...Jack Combs is tied for 13th with 23 points...Liam Finlay is tied for sixth among rookies with 20 points...Colton Saucerman is second among defenseman with 70 shots...

