Icemen Win Fifth Straight with 4-2 Victory at Tulsa

TULSA, OK -- Parker Gahagen made 34 saves to pick up the win while Jacob Hamacher picked up his first career professional goal as the Jacksonville Icemen defeated the Tulsa Oilers 4-2 at the BOK Center Friday night. The Icemen extended their win streak to five games.

The Icemen got off to a fantastic start in this contest as just 35 seconds into the game, Jacob Hamacher scored on a sharp angle shot on the goal line to pick up his first career professional goal.

Following the goal, the Oilers found their legs and started to get some scoring chances of their own. Jacksonville's Parker Gahagen came up big with a few keys stops, including one where Tulsa generated a 2-0 breakaway.

Moments later, the Icemen's Jacob Friend added another tally off of a slick dangle and shot from the slot. Late in the opening period, Tulsa went to the powerplay and made Jacksonville pay as Soper scored on a one-timer to cut their deficit to one goal at the end of one period of play.

Halfway through the middle frame, the Icemen added another goal as Luke Lynch redirected a Jacob Panetta point shot to regain the two-goal lead.

Moments later, Tulsa would head back to the powerplay, and Justin Bean scored on another one-timer to bring his squad back to one goal by a 3-2 mark.

Late in the second period, Jacksonville added another one as Christopher Brown when he redirected a Luke Martin shot to scored get some momentum back. After 40 minutes of play, the Icemen led 4-2 while being outshot 28-14.

The Icemen got off to a better start in the third period as they wanted to close out game one of the two-game set in Tulsa.

The third featured a lot of back-and-forth play, as each team had offensive zone pressure and some chances with the Oilers picking up the pace late in the game. Each team traded powerplay opportunities with neither team being able to capitalize with the man advantage. The Oilers pulled their goaltender with one minute left to get the extra attacker out, but they could not generate much with the added skater.

The Icemen went on to win 4-2, for the fifth consecutive victory. The two teams play again on Saturday, at 8:05 p.m. eastern time.

