Admirals Fight To The Very End, Walleye Sneak Out 3-2 Win
December 16, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Norfolk Admirals News Release
NORFOLK, VA -- The Norfolk Admirals, proud ECHL affiliates of the Carolina Hurricanes, fell to the Toledo Walleye 3-2 on Friday night.
Similarly to Wednesday's game, Toledo got on the board in a hurry, scoring with 15:34 to go in the opening frame. The Admirals were able to even the score at one just minutes later on a Brett Ouderkirk goal. Ouderkirk stripped the puck from the Walleye defensemen at the blue line and was able to slip the puck past John Lethemon. With the game tied after the first period, the Admirals broke the tie on a Danny Katic goal with 10:48 to go in the second period. With time winding down in the period, Kameron Kielly found the back of the net to tie the game back up at two goals apiece with 3:43 remaining in the frame. An Admirals penalty early into the third period gave Toledo a power play that they capitalized on. The Admirals had multiple opportunities down the stretch but were unable to convert on any, and the score stood at 3-2.
ADMIRABLE ADMIRALS
Brett Ouderkirk - Scoring the first goal of the night for the Admirals, Ouderkirk played well offensively and provided a spark for the Admirals against the Walleye.
Michael Bullion - With 27 saves on 30 shots, Bullion had a strong performance in-net despite the outcome. He was able to make several key saves, keeping the Admirals in the game for the duration of the contest.
Danny Katic - Scoring a goal tonight, Katic picked up his fifth goal of the season and his ninth total point.
LOOKING AHEAD
Playing in the City Series once again tomorrow, the Admirals are back in action as they take on the Walleye as the Portsmouth Admirals once again. Puck drop is at 6:05pm.
