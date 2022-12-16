Glads Pick Up Point on Blueland Night

DULUTH, Ga. - The Atlanta Gladiators (13-7-2-0) fell 5-4 to the Greenville Swamp Rabbits (12-6-5-0) in front of nearly 9,000 Atlanta hockey fans on Friday night. The Gladiators rebranded as the Atlanta Thrashers for the night with special Thrashers jerseys and in-game activations.

First Star: Ethan Samoza (GVL) - goal, two assists

Second Star: Eric Neiley (ATL) - two goals

Third Star: Derek Topatigh (ATL) - goal, assist

SAtlanta started the scoring early in the first period when Sanghoon Shin rifled a shot from the right circle into the back of the net (4:30).

Greenville responded with a goal from Ayden MacDonald later in the first period (14:28).

The Thrashers regained the lead in the dying seconds of the first when Derek Topatigh stashed a pass to the slot from Reece Vitelli (19:17).

Justin Hamonic (1:04) and Frank Hora (11:38) put Greenville ahead 3-2 in the second period with a pair of tallies that both deflected past Atlanta goaltender Tyler Parks.

Late in the second, Eric Neiley tipped in a Derek Topatigh shot on the power play to tie the game once again (18:33). Neiley's tally gave him sole possession of second place all time in Gladiators goal, passing Jeff Campbell with 91.

Carter Souch gave the Swamp Rabbits the lead back in the third period with a redirection in front of Parks (1:42).

Atlanta needed a goal late, and Neiley delivered once again on the power play. The forward notched his second power-play tally of the night to tie the game at 4-4 (17:24).

In a back-and-forth overtime period, Ethan Samoza sealed the extra point for Greenville with a wrist shot from the left circle (3:43).

The Gladiators play next on Sunday, Dec. 18 at home against the Savannah Ghost Pirates.

