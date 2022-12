ECHL Transactions - December 16

December 16, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release







Following are the ECHL transactions for Friday, December 16, 2022:

CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):

Worcester:

Derek Osik, F

OTHER TRANSACTIONS:

Adirondack:

Add Jake Ryczek, D activated from reserve

Add Brandon Fehd, D activated from reserve

Atlanta:

Add Josh Thrower, D activated from reserve

Florida:

Add Levko Koper, F activated from Injured Reserve

Fort Wayne:

Add Neil Robinson, F added to active roster (traded from Utah)

Add Benjamin Gagne, D activated from reserve

Delete Neil Robinson, F placed on reserve

Delete Scott Allan, D placed on Injured Reserve (effective 12/12)

Greenville:

Delete Nikita Pavlychev, F recalled by Ontario [12/15]

Idaho:

Add Nicholas Canade, D activated from reserve

Add Janis Svanenbergs, F activated from reserve

Delete Owen Headrick, D placed on reserve

Delete Zach Walker, F placed on reserve

Indy:

Add Keoni Texeira, D activated from Injured Reserve

Add Chad Yetman, F activated from reserve

Delete Matt Watson, D placed on reserve

Delete Chris Van Os-Shaw, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 12/12)

Delete Jan Mandat, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 12/15)

Jacksonville:

Add Matt Salhany, F activated from Injured Reserve

Add Olof Lindbom, G activated from reserve

Delete Charles Williams, G placed on reserve

Newfoundland:

Add Keith Petruzzelli, G assigned from Toronto (AHL) by Toronto (NHL)

Delete Nolan Walker, F recalled by Toronto (AHL)

Norfolk:

Add Ryan Foss, F activated from reserve

Delete Todd Burgess, F placed on reserve

Orlando:

Add Karl El-Mir, F activated from Injured Reserve

Add Luke Boka, F activated from reserve

Delete Joe Carroll, F loaned to Belleville

Delete Karl El-Mir, F traded to Trois-Rivières

Rapid City:

Add Rory Kerins, F assigned from Calgary (AHL) by Calgary (NHL)

Add Ilya Nikolayev, F assigned from Calgary (AHL) by Calgary (NHL)

Delete Carter Robertson, D placed on reserve

Delete Logan Nelson, F placed on reserve

Reading:

Add Kaden Fulcher, G signed contract, added to active roster

Add Shane Sellar, F activated from reserve

Delete Max Balinson, D placed on reserve

Delete Mike Chen, D placed on Injured Reserve (effective 11/13)

Savannah:

Add Marshall Moise, F activated from reserve

Delete Patrick Guay, F recalled by Henderson

Toledo:

Add Kurt Gosselin, D activated from reserve

Add Kirill Tyutyayev, F activated from reserve

Delete Sam Craggs, F placed on reserve

Trois-Rivières:

Add Karl El-Mir, F added to active roster (traded from Orlando)

Add Santino Centorame, D activated from reserve

Tulsa:

Add Dante Sheriff, F activated from reserve

Delete Alex Gilmour, F placed on reserve

Wheeling:

Add Cam Hausinger, F activated from Injured Reserve

Add Louie Roehl, D activated from reserve

Delete Jordan Frasca, F recalled to Wilkes-Barre/Scranton by Pittsburgh

Delete Colin Swoyer, D recalled to Wilkes-Barre/Scranton by Pittsburgh

Worcester:

Add Collin Adams, F assigned from Bridgeport by NY Islanders

Add Jimmy Lambert, F assigned by Bridgeport

ECHL Stories from December 16, 2022

