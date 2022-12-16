Royals Travel North to Open Two-Game Series vs. Lions

Trois-Rivières, QC - The Reading Royals, proud affiliate of the Philadelphia Flyers and Lehigh Valley Phantoms, open a two-game series with the Trois-Rivières Lions tonight at 7:00 p.m. at the Colisée de Trois-Rivières.

Tonight's game is the first of four-straight for the Royals against divisional opponents. After the two-game series against the Lions, the Royals host the Maine Mariners on Wednesday, Dec. 21st. The home game features the 6-1-0 promotional game which includes ticket discounts on Green Zone tickets ($6.10).

Drink deals at the game include $1 beer at select locations around the concourse. Tickets to the game and a list of the full promotional game schedule is available at royalshockey.com/promotions.

Reading hoists a 13-6-1 on the season after defeating the Allen Americans in their previous game, 3-2, on Sunday, December 11th at Santander Arena. Jordan Timmons scored his first game winning goal of his professional career after Dominic Cormier and Charlie Gerard each netted goals in the second period. The Royals have won six of their last seven games and play their first road game since Saturday, Nov. 26th which was an overtime victory over the Adirondack Thunder.

The Royals are 5-3-3-1 against Trois-Rivières all-time with all of their previous 12 matchups coming in the 2021-22 season. Against the Lions on the road, the Royals hold a record of 3-2-2-1 with three of their eight meetings at the Colisée de Videotron going into post-regulation.

Reading holds third place in the North Division with a .675 win percentage. Newfoundland and Worcester sit atop the division and Eastern Conference standings in first and second respectively. The Growlers are on a four-game win streak and hoist a 17-5-1-0 record and .761 win percentage. The Railers have dropped five-straight games to fall to 16-7-1-0 (.688 win percentage). Behind Reading, Trois-Rivières and Maine rank fourth and fifth respectively in the standings while Adirondack holds sixth place with a .350 win percentage. Norfolk ranks at the bottom of both the North Division and Eastern Conference with a 4-19-1-0 record.

Trois-Rivières fell to 11-9-1-0 record and had their four-game win streak snapped in their previous loss to Maine on Saturday, Dec. 10th, 4-2. The Lions have won their previous six games at home where they have outscored their opponents by 16 goals (TR: 30, Opp.:14). Forwards Anthony Beauregard (17) and Colin Bilek (16) rank first and second on the team in points respectively. Beauregard leads the team in goals (10) while forward Pierrick Dubé leads Trois-Rivières in assists (12).

A few Royals are on streaks and captured milestones in the series finale against Allen:

Streaks:

Forward Charlie Gerard is on a five-game point streak (3 G, 5 A)

Milestones:

Forward Jordan Timmons scored his first game winning goal of his professional career. The goal was also his first as a Royal.

Captain/Defenseman Garrett McFadden skated in his 50th professional career game.

Defenseman Adrien Beraldo earned his first point as a Royal with an assist on Timmon's goal.

Player Rankings:

Forward Max Newton is among the top five skaters in the league in points, tied for the league in goals (13) as well as points among all rookies (25).

Forward Trey Bradley is tied for 15th in the league in points (21).

Defenseman Colin Felix is tied for second among rookies in penalty minutes (50), tied for first in fighting majors (4).

-

Today's game will be streamed on the Royals Broadcast Network available on the following platforms:

FloSports: flosports.link/3yarTg4

Mixlr: mixlr.com/readingroyals

