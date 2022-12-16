Growlers Defeat Thunder, 5-1

GLENS FALLS - The Adirondack Thunder fell to the Newfoundland Growlers on Friday night, 5-1, inside Cool Insuring Arena.

Zach O'Brien scored just 13 seconds into a power play to give the Growlers a 1-0 lead. Right off the faceoff in the offensive zone, Zach Solow found O'Brien and he beat goaltender Francis Marotte for his 11th goal of the year. Assists were credited to Solow and Pavel Gogolev. The goal came 9:11 into the game and Adirondack trailed by one after 20 minutes.

Newfoundland added three more goals in the second period. Jordan Escott took a pass from Jordan Kaplan for a 2-0 lead just 3:58 into the second period. Pavel Gogolev and Brandon Kruse also added goals in the second and the Thunder trailed 4-0 after 40 minutes.

Michael Joyaux scored a power-play goal 6:39 into the third period to give the Growlers a 5-0 advantage. The goal was his fifth of the year from Pavel Gogolev and Keenan Suthers.

Adirondack broke up the shutout bid on the power play as Jeff Taylor blasted in his second of the year at 9:13 of the third period. Jake Ryczek and Grant Jozefek were awarded the assists and the Thunder trailed 5-1.

