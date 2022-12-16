Somoza's Overtime Winner Caps Rabbits' Win Over Gladiators

December 16, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Greenville Swamp Rabbits News Release







DULUTH, GA - Ethan Somoza's overtime winner capped a 5-4 victory for the Greenville Swamp Rabbits over the Atlanta Gladiators on Friday night at Gas South Arena.

Atlanta wasted little time attacking the Greenville goal, capturing the 1-0 advantage at 4:30 as Sanghoon Shin fired his sixth of the season into the net. Greenville Responded with Ayden MacDonald's second of the season at 14:28. As the game looked to be headed to the intermission at a tied score, Atlanta's Derek Topatigh scored his second of the season at 19:17.

The second started with Greenville scoring just 64 seconds in, as Justin Hamonic scored his second of the season and second in three games to tie the game a 2-2. Later in the period, Alex Ierullo stole the puck from an Atlanta defender and slid it to Greenville's captain, Frank Hora, who sniped his second of the season into the net for Greenville's first lead of the night. Atlanta, again, scored a late-period goal, as Eric Neiley leveled the game at 3-3 before the second intermission.

In the third, the Swamp Rabbits scored an early goal to regain the advantage, as Carter Souch tipped in Ethan Somoza's shot for a 4-3 lead. For the third time in the game Atlanta scored late, at 17:24 from Neiley, to force the game into overtime.

After back-and-forth action to start the extra frame, Somoza pulled the puck through the neutral zone and raced into the offensive end before slotting the game-winning goal at 3:43.

With the win, the Swamp Rabbits improve to 12-6-5-0 while the Gladiators fall to 13-7-2-0.

The Swamp Rabbits travel to the North Charleston Coliseum on Sunday for a meeting with the South Carolina Stingrays at 3 p.m. Swamp Rabbits tickets can be purchased at SwampRabbits.com or at the Bon Secours Wellness Arena Box Office.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from December 16, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.