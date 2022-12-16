Lions Ready to Light up Colisée Vidéotron

The Lions return to Colisée Vidéotron for three games before the holiday break. Head coach Marc-André Bergeron and Co. will first take on the Reading Royals for a two-games-in-less-than-24-hours series before facing the Worcester Railers on Wednesday. We're anticipating a great match-up as both teams are enjoying their best winning streaks of the season: The Lions have won nine of their last 12 games while the Royals have won 10 in that same span. It's all-systems go for what is sure to be an exciting game with the Lions going for a seventh consecutive victory at Colisée Vidéotron.

Players to watch

Lions' forward Anthony Beauregard is the team's leading scorer with 10-7-17 totals in 20 games so far this season. He's been hot of late with 11 points in his last 11 games.

Royals' rookie forward Max Newton is having quite the campaign. He's currently the fifth-leading scorer in the ECHL with an impressive 25 points in 20 games this season.

