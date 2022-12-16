Solar Bears Trade Karl El-Mir to Trois-Rivieres
December 16, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Orlando Solar Bears News Release
ORLANDO, Fla. -The Orlando Solar Bears have announced that forward Karl El-Mir has been traded to the Trois-Rivieres Lions in exchange for future considerations.
El-Mir, 26, entered his third year in the ECHL and first with the Solar Bears in 2022. In 11 games, the 6-foot-1, 194-pound native of Greenfield Park, Quebec scored one goal and added five assists.
Prior to his professional career, El-Mir attended the University of Connecticut (UCONN) where he skated in 118 games, scoring 62 points (28g-34a). During the 2018-19 NCAA season, El-Mir was named to the Hockey East Third All-Star Team.
While playing minor hockey at Selects Academy, El-Mir led the United States Premier Hockey League (USPHL U18) in assists (31) and points (48) during the 2013-14 season. He was named the Forward of the Year and the League's Most Valuable Player.
NEXT GAME: The Solar Bears play at home TONIGHT, December 16 hosting the Savannah Ghost Pirates for our annual Teddy Bear Toss Night presented by Janney Roofing. Puck drop is at 7:00 p.m.
ECHL Stories from December 16, 2022
