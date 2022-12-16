Reign Recall Inamoto and Pavlychev from Swamp Rabbits

December 16, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Greenville Swamp Rabbits News Release







GREENVILLE S.C. - The Greenville Swamp Rabbits, ECHL affiliate of the LA Kings, announced today that defenseman Tyler Inamoto and forward Nikita Pavlychev have been recalled by the Ontario Reign.

Inamoto, 23, recorded a pair of goals and assists in 17 games for the Swamp Rabbits this season and a +1 rating over that span. The rookie defenseman earns his first call up to Ontario, where he played in two games during the 2021-22 season following a collegiate career at the University of Wisconsin.

The Barrington IL, native recorded his first professional point on November 13, scoring a first period goal against the Florida Everblades. In his most recent game with the Swamp Rabbits, Inamoto recorded a pair of assist and a +6 rating in a 6-1 win over the Savannah Ghost Pirates on Wednesday.

Pavlychev, 25, earns his first call up to the AHL this season amidst a season where the Russian-born forward is on-pace for his best statistical performance as a professional. In 22 games for the Swamp Rabbits, the 2015 seventh round pick by the Pittsburgh Penguins recorded an ECHL-best 14 goals and added 11 assists and finds himself tied for Greenville's scoring lead with Alex Ierullo at 24.

In 88 career ECHL games, the Yaroslavl, RU native recorded 33 goals and 36 assists, landing one point shy of 70 for his career. Pavlychev returns to the Reign for the first time since the 2021-22 season, when he appeared and 13 games and posted three points (2g, 1a).

The Swamp Rabbits travel to Duluth, GA tonight for a 7 p.m. meeting with the Atlanta Gladiators at Gas South Arena. Single-game tickets for all Swamp Rabbits home games can be purchased at SwampRabbits.com or by calling (864)-674-7825.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from December 16, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.