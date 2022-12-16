Three in the Third Leads to Americans Win Over Wichita
December 16, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Allen Americans News Release
Allen, Texas - The Allen Americans, ECHL affiliate of the Ottawa Senators (NHL), and Belleville Senators (AHL), beat the Wichita Thunder on Friday night 4-2 as the Americans won Game 1 of a two-game weekend series.
The Americans opened the scoring in the first period as Liam Finlay took a pass from Jack Combs and beat Strauss Mann for his 10th of the season to give the Americans a 1-0 lead.
Wichita scored the next two goals, one in the first period and one in the second to take the lead, outshooting the Americans 24-t0-19 through two periods of play.
The third period belonged to Allen as they scored twice, four minutes apart with goals from Zach Massicotte (2) and Kris Myllari (2). The Myllari goal was the eventual game winner as the Americans won for the second time in their last three games and for the first time at home since November 12th.
"We worked hard tonight and got rewarded," said defenseman Kris Myllari, who was voted the number one star. "We needed a performance like this for our fans. Now we need to back it up with another one tomorrow."
Game 2 is Saturday night at CUTX Event Center on Ugly Sweater Night in Allen. Game time is 7:05 pm.
Three Stars:
1. ALN - K. Myllari
2. ALN - Z. Massicotte
3. WIC - Q. Preston
Images from this story
|
Wichita Thunder's Quinn Preston battles Allen Americans' Zach Massicotte
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from December 16, 2022
- Fuel Have Record-Breaking Night vs Nailers - Indy Fuel
- Cyclones Drop Final Home Game Ahead of Christmas - Cincinnati Cyclones
- Steelheads Improve Win Streak To Five Games With 5-2 Final Over Rapid City - Idaho Steelheads
- Nikolaev Strikes Twice in 5-2 Loss at Idaho - Rapid City Rush
- Three in the Third Leads to Americans Win Over Wichita - Allen Americans
- K-Wings Gel on the Road, Beat Heartlanders, 4-1 - Kalamazoo Wings
- Third Period Dooms Thunder on Friday Night - Wichita Thunder
- Admirals Fight To The Very End, Walleye Sneak Out 3-2 Win - Norfolk Admirals
- Nagle Stellar In Shutout Win Over Lions, 2-0 - Reading Royals
- Iowa's Five-Game Point Streak Snapped Friday in 4-1 Loss - Iowa Heartlanders
- Oilers Lose First Of Two Games Against Icemen - Tulsa Oilers
- Icemen Win Fifth Straight with 4-2 Victory at Tulsa - Jacksonville Icemen
- Third Period Surge Falls Short for Nailers - Wheeling Nailers
- Somoza's Overtime Winner Caps Rabbits' Win Over Gladiators - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- Hawkins' Power Play Goal Gives Walleye Second Straight Victory Over Admirals - Toledo Walleye
- Glads Pick Up Point on Blueland Night - Atlanta Gladiators
- Growlers Defeat Thunder, 5-1 - Adirondack Thunder
- Growlers Trump Thunder 5-1 - Newfoundland Growlers
- Forwards Collin Adams, Jimmy Lambert Sent to Worcester - Worcester Railers HC
- ECHL Transactions - December 16 - ECHL
- Icemen Announce Home Game Schedule Change - Jacksonville Icemen
- Game Notes: at Idaho - Rapid City Rush
- Rory Kerins, Ilya Nikolaev Assigned to Rush - Rapid City Rush
- Reign Recall Inamoto and Pavlychev from Swamp Rabbits - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- Solar Bears Trade Karl El-Mir to Trois-Rivieres - Orlando Solar Bears
- Wichita Heads to Texas to Face Rival Allen - Wichita Thunder
- Game Day Preview: Americans Host Wichita, 7:05 PM - Allen Americans
- Lions Ready to Light up Colisée Vidéotron - Trois-Rivieres Lions
- Solar Bears Joe Carroll Signed to Professional Tryout by Belleville Senators - Orlando Solar Bears
- 'Believe in Blueland' Has Arrived - Atlanta Gladiators
- Royals Travel North to Open Two-Game Series vs. Lions - Reading Royals
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.