Three in the Third Leads to Americans Win Over Wichita

Wichita Thunder's Quinn Preston battles Allen Americans' Zach Massicotte

Allen, Texas - The Allen Americans, ECHL affiliate of the Ottawa Senators (NHL), and Belleville Senators (AHL), beat the Wichita Thunder on Friday night 4-2 as the Americans won Game 1 of a two-game weekend series.

The Americans opened the scoring in the first period as Liam Finlay took a pass from Jack Combs and beat Strauss Mann for his 10th of the season to give the Americans a 1-0 lead.

Wichita scored the next two goals, one in the first period and one in the second to take the lead, outshooting the Americans 24-t0-19 through two periods of play.

The third period belonged to Allen as they scored twice, four minutes apart with goals from Zach Massicotte (2) and Kris Myllari (2). The Myllari goal was the eventual game winner as the Americans won for the second time in their last three games and for the first time at home since November 12th.

"We worked hard tonight and got rewarded," said defenseman Kris Myllari, who was voted the number one star. "We needed a performance like this for our fans. Now we need to back it up with another one tomorrow."

Game 2 is Saturday night at CUTX Event Center on Ugly Sweater Night in Allen. Game time is 7:05 pm.

Three Stars:

1. ALN - K. Myllari

2. ALN - Z. Massicotte

3. WIC - Q. Preston

