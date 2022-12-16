Fuel Have Record-Breaking Night vs Nailers
December 16, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Indy Fuel News Release
WHEELING - After taking down the Wheeling Nailers 6-4 this past Wednesday, the Indy Fuel made the trip to Wheeling, WV with the goal of defeating their division rival in back-to-back games. Not only did Indy emerge with a 6-3 victory, but forward Spencer Watson tied and broke the franchise record for points while goaltender Zach Driscoll set the record for most saves and shots faced so far this season.
Three-and-a-half minutes into the first period, Indy's Cam Hillis was given a tripping penalty, which led to Wheeling's Brooklyn Kalmikov scoring on the power play. The Fuel went on to respond with an equal-strength goal from Alex Wideman at 11:38 and a power play goal from Chase Lang that gave them a 2-1 lead after a David Drake slashing minor.
The second period was the Indy Fuel show. Just one-and-a-half minutes into the middle frame, Bryan Lemos scored an equal-strength goal, making it 3-1 Indy. Spencer Watson took the lone assist on that goal, which tied Josh Shalla for most points in Fuel franchise history at 153. The record (and score) didn't stay that way for long - just two minutes and 12 seconds later, Chad Yetman scored what would become the game-winning goal. Spencer Watson also picked up an assist on this goal, officially making him the Fuel's all-time points leader with 154 total points in his Fuel career.
Indy wasn't done yet - with four minutes remaining in the second, Hillis made it 5-1 Indy. The Fuel took three penalties in the second, including a high-sticking minor for Keoni Texeira and a tripping minor and boarding major for Cliff Watson, but were able to kill everything off.
Indy took another three penalties in the third period, all two-minute minors. Wheeling capitalized on two of the three, with both of those goals coming from Nailers forward Sean Josling. Indy's goaltender Zach Driscoll had been strong through the first two periods, but really proved his skill in the final 20 minutes, setting the 2022-23 season record for most saves and most shots faced in a single period by the Fuel (22 saves on 24 shots). Driscoll kept the Nailers at bay and Seamus Malone scored an empty-net goal to secure the Fuel's 6-3 win.
In addition to setting the current season's record for most saves and shots faced in a period, Driscoll set the season's record for most saves (48) and most shots faced (51) in an entire game.
The Fuel return home to Indiana Farmers Coliseum tomorrow, December 17 at 7 p.m. to face off against the Cincinnati Cyclones in the annual Teddy Bear Toss game. After the Fuel score their first goal, fans will throw stuffed animals onto the ice that will be collected and donated to the WRTV Toy Drive that benefits children around Central Indiana.
