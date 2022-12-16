Iowa's Five-Game Point Streak Snapped Friday in 4-1 Loss

Coralville, Iowa - The Iowa Heartlanders' third-period comeback fell short in a 4-1 loss to the Kalamazoo Wings Friday at Xtream Arena. It was the Heartlanders' first home regulation loss since October 22 and ended their five-game-point streak. The three-game series vs. Kalamazoo ends Saturday at 7:05 p.m. at Xtream Arena with the annual Teddy Bear Toss game presented by Steindler Orthopedic Clinic.

Zach White scored the lone Iowa goal at 11:31 of the third period to put Iowa down 2-1. White's fourth score of the season came on a deflection at net front on a T.J. Fergus shot. Fergus has four points over the last two games.

Hunter Vorva excelled with 30 saves in victory for Kalamazoo.

The K-Wings scored a goal in both the first and second period to jump out to a 2-0 lead before White's score. Kalamazoo slammed the door on Iowa's third-period comeback with a pair of power-play goals with less than five minutes remaining.

Hunter Jones took the loss for the Heartlanders, saving 27.

The Heartlanders failed on three power play opportunities while the K-Wings went two-for-four.

