Iowa's Five-Game Point Streak Snapped Friday in 4-1 Loss
December 16, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Iowa Heartlanders News Release
Coralville, Iowa - The Iowa Heartlanders' third-period comeback fell short in a 4-1 loss to the Kalamazoo Wings Friday at Xtream Arena. It was the Heartlanders' first home regulation loss since October 22 and ended their five-game-point streak. The three-game series vs. Kalamazoo ends Saturday at 7:05 p.m. at Xtream Arena with the annual Teddy Bear Toss game presented by Steindler Orthopedic Clinic.
Zach White scored the lone Iowa goal at 11:31 of the third period to put Iowa down 2-1. White's fourth score of the season came on a deflection at net front on a T.J. Fergus shot. Fergus has four points over the last two games.
Hunter Vorva excelled with 30 saves in victory for Kalamazoo.
The K-Wings scored a goal in both the first and second period to jump out to a 2-0 lead before White's score. Kalamazoo slammed the door on Iowa's third-period comeback with a pair of power-play goals with less than five minutes remaining.
Hunter Jones took the loss for the Heartlanders, saving 27.
The Heartlanders failed on three power play opportunities while the K-Wings went two-for-four.
View the Heartlanders' full promotional schedule at iowaheartlanders.com/promotions.
On Saturday, Dec. 17 at 7:05 p.m. vs. Kalamazoo, the Heartlanders are back for the annual Teddy Bear Toss game, presented by Steindler Orthopedic Clinic. Bring your Teddy Bears to throw on the ice after the first Heartlanders goal. The bears that are thrown on the ice will be donated to Toys for Tots for families in need this holiday season. Also wear your ugly sweater for a chance to win in-game activations and prizes. The Heartlanders will give out Fanbangos courtesy of Steindler for all fans in attendance.
Single-game tickets, group ticket options, partial plans and season ticket memberships are available for Heartlanders home games at Xtream Arena. Call 319-569-PUCK or visit iowaheartlanders.com/tickets for more information.
