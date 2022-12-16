Third Period Dooms Thunder on Friday Night

ALLEN, TX - Allen scored three goals in the final period and knocked off Wichita on Friday night, 4-2, at Credit Union of Texas Event Center.

Quinn Preston and Michal Stinil provided the offense for the Thunder. Strauss Mann suffered his first regulation loss of the season, stopping 22 shots.

Allen appeared to take a 1-0 lead with 6:44 left in the first. Justin Young made contact with Mann in the crease as he popped a shot into the net. The goal was reviewed and waived off.

Finlay gave the Americans a 1-0 advantage at 15:23. He caught a long pass up the left wing, got behind the defense and beat Mann for his 10th of the season.

Less than a minute later, Preston tied the game at one with a tic-tac-toe goal for his seventh of the season.

In the second, Stinil intercepted a clearing attempt at 4:32 and snapped a shot past Kevin Mandolese to make it 2-1.

Zachary Massicotte tied the game at 8:05 of the third as he put home a one-timer from the right circle on the power play.

Kris Myllari gave the Americans a 3-2 advantage as he put home a rebound near the left post at 12:41.

Mann was pulled for the extra attacker and Wichita nearly tied the game with less than a minute left. Cole MacDonald fired a shot from the slot that Mandolese stopped. The Thunder had several rebound chances denied by the Allen netminder near the left post. Jack Combs sealed the contest with an empty-net goal at 19:38 to make it 4-2.

Wichita went 0-for-6 on the power play. Allen was 1-for-5 on the man advantage.

Stinil finished with a goal and an assist, giving him two or more points in four-straight games. Preston has three goals in his last two games and extended his point-streak to seven games.

The Thunder closes a five-game road trip tomorrow night at 7:05 p.m. against the Americans.

