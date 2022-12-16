Game Day Preview: Americans Host Wichita, 7:05 PM

Allen Americans vs. the Wichita Thunder

(Allen Americans, Credit: Ed Bailey) Allen Americans vs. the Wichita Thunder(Allen Americans, Credit: Ed Bailey)

Allen, Texas - The Allen Americans, ECHL affiliate of the Ottawa Senators (NHL), and Belleville Senators (AHL), open a two-game series tonight against the Wichita Thunder at CUTX Event Center. The Americans are coming off a 1-2-0 road trip last weekend in Reading. This is the fifth meeting this season between the Americans and Thunder. The season series is tied 2-2.

Allen Americans Tonight:

Pregame Show: 6:30 pm CST

Puck Drop: 7:05 pm CST

Watch Live: FLOHOCKEY.TV

Listen Live: AMERICANS 24/7

On the Call: Tommy Daniels

Official Postgame Bar: Dodies Cajun

Next Home Game: 12/17/22 vs. Wichita Thunder, 7:05 pm

Americans leave Reading with loss: The Allen Americans dropped the final game of their three-game series against the Reading Royals on Sunday afternoon by a score of 3-2. After a scoreless first period, Reading scored back-to-back goals just 28-seconds apart to go up 2-0, halfway through the second frame. The Americans responded quickly just 29-seconds after the second Royals goal as Aidan Brown followed up a rebound in front of the Reading net beating Pat Nagle to cut the lead to 2-1. The Royals scored the eventual game winning goal early in the third period to go up 3-1 and held on for the one-goal victory. The Americans were outshot 38-26 in the game.

Crone streak snapped: Americans rookie forward Hank Crone had his season-high six-game point streak snapped on Sunday afternoon in Reading. During the streak, four of his six games he had two or more points. The streak also included a four-game goal streak. He leads the Americans in points with 25.

Mandolese makes second straight start: Ottawa Senators prospect Kevin Mandolese made his second straight start on Sunday afternoon in the 3-2 loss to Reading. Mandolese stopped 22 of 24 shots before leaving the game due to injury. Through two games with the Americans, he has 1.80 goals against average, and a 0.947 save percentage. His record is 1-1-0

Crone Top Five: Americans forward Hank Crone continues to climb the charts in the league scoring race. Crone is tied for fifth overall with 25 points (11 goals and 14 assists). Jack Combs is just outside the top 10 at number 11 with 23 points.

Crone tied for top spot in Rookie Scoring: Hank Crone is tied for the league lead in Rookie Scoring. Despite having his six-game point streak snapped on Sunday afternoon, Crone is tied with Reading's Max Newton with 25 points each.

LA on the board: Lord-Anthony Grissom scored his first ECHL goal and point in Sunday's 3-2 loss to Reading.

Comparing Allen and Wichita

Allen Americans:

Home: 2-5-1-0

Away: 4-8-0-0

Overall: 6-13-1-0

Last 10: 2-8-0

Allen Americans Leaders:

Goals: (12) Jack Combs

Assists: (14) Hank Crone

Points: (25) Hank Crone

+/-: (+3) Liam Finlay

PIM: (52) Jackson Leppard

Wichita Thunder:

Home: 8-3-1-0

Away: 4-5-1-0

Overall: 12-8-2-0

Last 10: 5-5-0-0

Wichita Thunder Leaders:

Goals: (11) Brayden Watts

Assists: (14) Brayden Watts

Points: (25) Brayden Watts

+/-: (+5) Michal Stinil

PIM: (36) Mark Liwiski

Images from this story

