Growlers Trump Thunder 5-1
December 16, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Newfoundland Growlers News Release
The Newfoundland Growlers started their road trip in good form with a 5-1 win over the Adirondack Thunder on Friday night at Cool Insuring Arena.
Five different skaters found the back of the net for the Growlers while Keith Petruzzelli made 31 saves to secure the victory in his first appearance for Newfoundland of the season.
Newfoundland head to Worcester for a Saturday-Sunday doubleheader with the Railers.
Three Stars:
1. NFL - P. Gogolev
2. NFL - Z. O'Brien
3. NFL - B. Kruse
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from December 16, 2022
- Iowa's Five-Game Point Streak Snapped Friday in 4-1 Loss - Iowa Heartlanders
- Oilers Lose First Of Two Games Against Icemen - Tulsa Oilers
- Icemen Win Fifth Straight with 4-2 Victory at Tulsa - Jacksonville Icemen
- Third Period Surge Falls Short for Nailers - Wheeling Nailers
- Somoza's Overtime Winner Caps Rabbits' Win Over Gladiators - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- Hawkins' Power Play Goal Gives Walleye Second Straight Victory Over Admirals - Toledo Walleye
- Glads Pick Up Point on Blueland Night - Atlanta Gladiators
- Growlers Defeat Thunder, 5-1 - Adirondack Thunder
- Growlers Trump Thunder 5-1 - Newfoundland Growlers
- Forwards Collin Adams, Jimmy Lambert Sent to Worcester - Worcester Railers HC
- ECHL Transactions - December 16 - ECHL
- Icemen Announce Home Game Schedule Change - Jacksonville Icemen
- Game Notes: at Idaho - Rapid City Rush
- Rory Kerins, Ilya Nikolaev Assigned to Rush - Rapid City Rush
- Reign Recall Inamoto and Pavlychev from Swamp Rabbits - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- Solar Bears Trade Karl El-Mir to Trois-Rivieres - Orlando Solar Bears
- Wichita Heads to Texas to Face Rival Allen - Wichita Thunder
- Game Day Preview: Americans Host Wichita, 7:05 PM - Allen Americans
- Lions Ready to Light up Colisée Vidéotron - Trois-Rivieres Lions
- Solar Bears Joe Carroll Signed to Professional Tryout by Belleville Senators - Orlando Solar Bears
- 'Believe in Blueland' Has Arrived - Atlanta Gladiators
- Royals Travel North to Open Two-Game Series vs. Lions - Reading Royals
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Newfoundland Growlers Stories
- Growlers Trump Thunder 5-1
- Growlers Sweep Heartlanders with 4-3 OT Win
- Growlers Tackle Heartlanders 3-2 in OT
- Growlers Hurdle Heartlanders 4-3 in OT
- Growlers Get Gutsy 3-2 Win over Railers