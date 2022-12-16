Growlers Trump Thunder 5-1

December 16, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Newfoundland Growlers News Release







The Newfoundland Growlers started their road trip in good form with a 5-1 win over the Adirondack Thunder on Friday night at Cool Insuring Arena.

Five different skaters found the back of the net for the Growlers while Keith Petruzzelli made 31 saves to secure the victory in his first appearance for Newfoundland of the season.

Newfoundland head to Worcester for a Saturday-Sunday doubleheader with the Railers.

Three Stars:

1. NFL - P. Gogolev

2. NFL - Z. O'Brien

3. NFL - B. Kruse

