Nagle Stellar In Shutout Win Over Lions, 2-0

December 16, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Reading Royals News Release







Trois-Rivières, QC - The Reading Royals, proud affiliate of the Philadelphia Flyers and Lehigh Valley Phantoms, defeated the Trois-Rivières Lions, 2-0, Friday, December 16th at the Colisée Vidèotron. The Royals improved to 13-6-1 with their seventh win over their last eight games on Pat Nagle's first shutout of the season. Nagle stopped all 25 shots he faced in net to improve to 6-3-0 on the season. Lions' goalie Philippe Desrosiers saved 22 of 24 and suffered his sixth loss of the season (4-6-1).

A defensive battle between both clubs held the game to one goal through the first two periods of play. Reading struck first off of the stick of three rookies which provided Brendan Hoffmann his third goal of the season. Hoffmann buried a centering pass from Jordan Timmons from behind Trois-Rivières' net with a wrist shot snapped past Desrosiers. Jacob Gaucher earned the secondary assist for his eighth assist of the season while Hoffmann and Timmons each earned their second points in their last two games.

Gaucher and Timmons connected in the third period to provide the Royals a two-goal lead. After Dominic Cormier was denied on a break away, Timmons picked up the rebound and lifted the puck over Trois-Rivières' net for Gaucher skating to bat into the net as he skated across the crease. Gaucher and Timmons each notched multi-point games on the highlight reel pass and finish for their second and first multi-point games of their professional careers respectively.

After facing 13 shots through the first two periods, Nagle faced 12 in the third period and pulled off two stellar saves in less than a minute to highlight the shutout effort. Nagle denied a breakaway shot from Ryan Francis and followed up the one-on-one stop with a diving stick save 55 seconds later. Nagle is the second Royals goaltender to earn a shutout this season (Brody Claeys, Nov. 25th vs. Maine). The shutout is the 20th Nagle's professional career and his first since Nov. 13th, 2021 when he shutout the Norfolk Admirals with 38 saves

The Royals went 0/2 on the power play however, held the Lions' power play scoreless on six man-advantage opportunities. Trois-Rivières has failed to score on one of their last 11 power play chances while the Royals penalty kill has prevented an opposing team from scoring a power play goal on 12-straight occassions.

The Royals remain undefeated in regulation when leading after two periods (11-0-1) and improve to a record of 6-3-3-1 against the Lions all-time.

The Royals conclude their two-game series against Trois-Rivières on Saturday, Dec. 17th at 3:00 p.m. The Royals return home on Wednesday, Dec. 21st to host the Maine Mariners at 7:00 p.m. The standalone game features the second 6-1-0 Night promotional game! Order tickets and see the full ~ promotional schedule ~ now!

Upcoming Games:

6-1-0 Night - Dec. 21 vs. Maine

Celebrate the community and area code of Reading with deals on tickets and drinks around the concourse!

$6.10 for Green Zone tickets

College Students ONLY pay service fees for a ticket

$1 beers at select locations

6-1-0 Night - Dec. 28 vs. Wheeling

Celebrate the community and area code of Reading with deals on tickets and drinks around the concourse!

$6.10 for Green Zone tickets

College Students ONLY pay service fees for a ticket

$1 beers at select locations

Star Wars Night - Jan. 7 vs. Worcester

Join the Royals and your favorite characters from a galaxy far, far, away at Star Wars night!

Youth padawan training classes

Costume contest

Chewbacca impression contest

Specialty jersey debut

$2 off craft beers 6-7:00 PM

Four-Game Plan

Join the Reading Royals for FOUR of our biggest games of the year at home! Four-game plan ticket package includes tickets to the following specialty games:

Affiliation Night - January 28th @7:00 p.m.

Pink in the Rink - February 4th @7:00 p.m.

St. Hattrick's Day - March 18th @7:00 p.m.

Fandemonium - April 15th @7:00 p.m.

In addition to a ticket to each game, you will get a burger and soda per ticket, as well as a Royals hat. Contact the Royals front office for pricing details. Quantities are limited so reserve your seat now!

2022-23 Season Memberships

Reading Royals season tickets, flex memberships and group tickets are available for the 2022-23 season by visiting the Royals' box office at Santander Arena or by calling 610-898-7825.

