Rory Kerins, Ilya Nikolaev Assigned to Rush

December 16, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Rapid City Rush News Release









Rapid City Rush forward Ilya Nikolaev

(Rapid City Rush) Rapid City Rush forward Ilya Nikolaev(Rapid City Rush)

(BOISE, Idaho.) - The Rapid City Rush, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Calgary Flames announced on Friday via a Black Hills Chiropractic Roster Adjustment that forwards Rory Kerins and Ilya Nikolaev have been reassigned by the Flames to the Rush from the AHL Calgary Wranglers.

Kerins returns from what was his second stint with the Wranglers this season. He played in two games for Calgary and overall in the AHL this season has a goal and an assist in five games. He has appeared in 16 games for the Rush where he has eight goals and 10 assists.

Nikolaev did not appear in any games for the Wranglers over the past eight days. The rookie center has played 19 games for the Rush and has four goals and 10 assists. Both Nikolaev and Kerins are on NHL contracts with the Flames.

Rapid City continues its road trip on Friday night with the second of three games this week against the Idaho Steelheads. Puck drop at Idaho Central Arena is scheduled for 7:10 p.m.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from December 16, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.