Forwards Collin Adams, Jimmy Lambert Sent to Worcester

WORCESTER, Mass. - The Worcester Railers Hockey Club (@RailersHC), proud ECHL (@ECHL) affiliate of the New York Islanders (@NYIslanders), and General Manager and Head Coach Jordan Lavallee-Smotherman announced today that forward Collin Adams has been reassigned by the New York Islanders to the Railers, and forward Jimmy Lambert has been returned on loan to Worcester. Adams and Lambert were both called up to Bridgeport on December 1st.

Adams, 24, rejoins the Railers after playing in three games for Bridgeport. With the Islanders, Adams recorded one goal, and a +/- rating of +1. Adams was called In 17 games with Worcester this season, Adams has recorded 19 points (8G, 11A) to go with a +8 rating. Adams was leading the Railers in points at the time of his call-up.

Lambert, 25, comes back to Worcester after he played in three games for Bridgeport. With the Islanders, Lambert recorded one assist to go with a +1 rating. In 17 games with Worcester this season, Lambert has 14 points (7G, 7A) along with a +9 rating. Lambert was second on the team in points at the time of his departure behind Collin Adams.

