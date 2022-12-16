Steelheads Improve Win Streak To Five Games With 5-2 Final Over Rapid City

BOISE, ID - The Idaho Steelheads (19-3-0-1, 39pts) defeated the Rapid City Rush (13-11-0-0, 26pts) by a final score of 5-2 Friday night in front of the 10th sellout crowd in just the 12th home game at the Idaho Central Arena. The Steelheads will host the Rapid City Rush Saturday night at 7:10 p.m. which will include the jersey retirement of Lance Galbraith.

Wade Murphy (2-0-2) scored a pair of first period goals while Jordan Kawaguchi (2-0-2) added the other. The Steelheads led 3-0 after the first and outshot the Rush 17-7. The Steelheads were in the penalty box four times during the second period and outshot 21-8. Kawaguchi provided the second frame tally while Ilya Nikolaev (2-0-2) scored twice including one on the man advantage. Idaho took the 4-2 lead into the dressing room after 40 minutes of play. The only goal of the final frame came with just 2:49 left as A.J. White (1-0-1) tipped home a shot on the power-play capping off the 5-2 win. Adam Scheel recorded his sxith straight win making 32 saves on 34 shots while Adam Carlson made six saves on nine shots and was replaced 9:33 into the game. Daniil Chechelev made 29 saves on 31 shots in relief.

SCORING

- 1st, 2:26 | 1-0 IDH GOAL: From the left point Casey Johnson fed Cody Haiskanen at the right side of the line. Haiskanen fired a wrist shot that would get deflected in the high slot by Wade Murphy into the back of the net.

- 1st, 4:20 | 2-0 IDH GOAL: Down the right-wing wall in the offensive zone Cody Haiskanen sent the puck towards the net with Jordan Kawaguchi providing the net front screen and getting a piece on the puck which directed bast Daniil Chechelev.

- 1st, 9:33 | 3-0 IDH GOAL: Willie Knierim skated past the blue line and kicked the puck over to the left wing to Wade Murphy. Murphy from just above the near dot fired a low wrist shot past the glove of Chechelev.

- 2nd, 6:05 | 3-1 RC GOAL: Ilya Nikolaev banged home a rebound at the far side of the crease after an initial shot from the left point.

- 2nd, 6:45 | 4-1 IDH GOAL: Antonio Stranges did a nice job to protect the puck on the far wall and send it up to the line for Patrick Kudla who slid it to the top of the point for Dawson Barteaux. Barteaux at the top of the point sent a wrister towards the cage where Jordan Kawaguchi got a tip on the puck to send it home.

- 2nd, 17:33 | RC PP GOAL: Ilya Nikolaev cashed in on the power-play on another rebound score.

- 3rd, 17:11 | 5-2 IDH PP GOAL: Antonio Stranges sent a shot on target from the right point with A.J. White providing the net front screen and the deflection into the net.

ICCU THREE STARS

1) Wade Murphy

2) Jordan Kawaguchi

3) Ilya Nikolaev

GAME NOTES

- Idaho finished the 1-for-3 on power-play while Rapid City was 1-for-6.

- Idaho outshot Rapid City 40-35.

- Justin Misiak (IR), Owen Headrick (INJ), Zach Walker (DNP), Nick Canade (DN)) and Janis did not dress for Idaho.

- Idaho is 54-24-6 all-time vs. Rapid City and 28-10-4 in Boise at the Idaho Central Arena.

- Wade Murphy has points in three straight games after recording his first multi-goal game of his career.

- Jordan Kawaguchi has points in three straight games (4-2-6).

- Wade Murphy has points in three straight after tallying two assists and has points in six of his last eight games (2-7-9).

- Antonio Stranges tallied his first ECHL point with an assist.

- Patrick Kudla, Dawson Barteaux, and Cody Haiskanen each tallied two assists.

