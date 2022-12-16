Solar Bears Joe Carroll Signed to Professional Tryout by Belleville Senators

December 16, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Orlando Solar Bears News Release







ORLANDO, Fla. - The Orlando Solar Bears announced Friday that forward Joe Carroll has been signed to a Professional Tryout Offer (PTO) by the Belleville Senators of the American Hockey League (AHL).

Carroll, 21, has enjoyed an extremely successful start to his professional career. In 19 games this season with the Solar Bears, Carroll is tied for the team-lead in goals (9) and points (15).

Prior to his professional career, Carroll played 226 games in the Ontario Hockey League (OHL) for the Soo Greyhounds and Peterborough Petes from 2017-2022, scoring 142 points (68g-74a). Internationally, Carroll participated in the World Under-17 Hockey Challenge for Team Canada in 2017.

NEXT GAME: The Solar Bears play at home TONIGHT, December 16 hosting the Savannah Ghost Pirates for our annual Teddy Bear Toss Night presented by Janney Roofing. Puck drop is at 7:00 p.m.

2022-23 Season Presented by Janney Roofing: The 2022-23 Orlando Solar Bears season is presented by Janney Roofing. Voted Orlando's Best Roofer by Orlando Weekly, Janney Roofing is a family-founded and family-operated company built on honesty, quality and integrity. Get your free quote today at janneyroofing.com.

