Cyclones Drop Final Home Game Ahead of Christmas

December 16, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Cincinnati Cyclones News Release









Cincinnati, OH- Zack Andrusiak scored the lone Cincinnati goal while Beck Warm made 34 saves in a 4-1 loss to the Komets at Heritage Bank Center Friday night.

For the first time this season, the 'Clones have lost consecutive games in regulation (13-4-2-2). Fort Wayne increases its win streak to three and are now 8-8-3-2 on the year.

- Beck Warm and Rylan Parenteau fought each other in goal to the tune of a scoreless opening 20 minutes. The Komets had a pair of power plays, and after surrendering the first seven shots, Fort Wayne put on 13 of the next 15 shots in the game.

- Andrusiak found the back of the goal 4:29 into the second during a power play. Andrusiak rifled a wrist shot from the right wing to net his third of the season and has goals in consecutive games.

- Fort Wayne tallied three straight in the second period following Andrusiak's goal, including a game-tying breakaway from Tye Felhaber 8:22 into the second. Late in the period, Alex Peters and Josh Winquist connected for goals 24 seconds apart to give the Komets a 3-1 lead.

- A slew of penalties on both sides occurred during the third period, but the lone addition to the score came from Fort Wayne's Luka Burzan, who redirected a puck by Warm on a Komets power play. Cincinnati put 25 shots on goal through the final two periods, but were unable to solve Parenteau more than once.

- Cincinnati starts a four-game road trip ahead of Christmas on Saturday night against Indy.â¨

