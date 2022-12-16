Icemen Announce Home Game Schedule Change

JACKSONVILLE, FL - The Jacksonville Icemen, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's New York Rangers and the AHL's Hartford Wolf Pack announced today that the team's December 30th game against the South Carolina Stingrays will now be played on Wednesday, March 15, 2023 at 7pm."

Our City is hosting the largest Gator Bowl game in recent history at 3:30pm on December 30th and the streets and parking around the sports complex with will be very busy," said Icemen president Bob Ohrablo. "For the convenience of our fans, we have agreed to move our game against the Stingrays to Wednesday, March 15th at 7pm. We congratulate the City of Jacksonville, ASM Global and the Tax Slayer Gator Bowl Committee on this great event."

All ticket holders for the December 30 game will be able to use their same ticket for the new March 15 game date. For questions regarding ticket information for this game, please contact the Icemen office at 904-602-7825.

