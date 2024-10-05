Warriors Head into Medicine Hat on Saturday

October 5, 2024 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Moose Jaw Warriors News Release







Medicine Hat, AB - The Moose Jaw Warriors finish up their two-game weekend road trip to Alberta with a showdown against the Tigers on Saturday night.

This is the first meeting of the season between the defending WHL Championship and the second-ranked team in the Canadian Hockey League.

The Warriors are coming off a narrow 4-3 loss in Lethbridge on Friday night. Brayden Yager scored twice in the loss, which was his first game as the Warriors' captain.

The loss dropped the Warriors record to 1-3-1-0 through five games this season.

On the other side of the ice, the Tigers enter the showdown coming off a 6-3 loss in Red Deer on Friday night.

Bryce Pickford had two goals and three points in the loss. He currently leads the Tigers with two goals and five points through four games.

After opening the season with a win, the Tigers have dropped three straight games to the Rebels to sit at 1-3-0-0 going into Saturday's meeting with the Warriors.

Tune into all the action with Voice of the Warriors James Gallo on Saturday night on CHL TV and Country 100, starting with the Pre-Game Show at 6:40 p.m.

Puck drops at Co-op Place at 7 p.m. Saskatchewan time.

