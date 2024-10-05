Warriors Head into Medicine Hat on Saturday
October 5, 2024 - Western Hockey League (WHL)
Moose Jaw Warriors News Release
Medicine Hat, AB - The Moose Jaw Warriors finish up their two-game weekend road trip to Alberta with a showdown against the Tigers on Saturday night.
This is the first meeting of the season between the defending WHL Championship and the second-ranked team in the Canadian Hockey League.
The Warriors are coming off a narrow 4-3 loss in Lethbridge on Friday night. Brayden Yager scored twice in the loss, which was his first game as the Warriors' captain.
The loss dropped the Warriors record to 1-3-1-0 through five games this season.
On the other side of the ice, the Tigers enter the showdown coming off a 6-3 loss in Red Deer on Friday night.
Bryce Pickford had two goals and three points in the loss. He currently leads the Tigers with two goals and five points through four games.
After opening the season with a win, the Tigers have dropped three straight games to the Rebels to sit at 1-3-0-0 going into Saturday's meeting with the Warriors.
Tune into all the action with Voice of the Warriors James Gallo on Saturday night on CHL TV and Country 100, starting with the Pre-Game Show at 6:40 p.m.
Puck drops at Co-op Place at 7 p.m. Saskatchewan time.
• Discuss this story on the Western Hockey League message board...
Western Hockey League Stories from October 5, 2024
- Warriors Head into Medicine Hat on Saturday - Moose Jaw Warriors
- Oil Kings Make First Foray into Saskatchewan to Visit Pats - Edmonton Oil Kings
- Broncos Look for Third Straight Win in Brandon - Swift Current Broncos
- Preview: Americans vs Rockets - October 5 - Tri-City Americans
- Game Day Hub: October 5 vs. Prince George - Portland Winterhawks
- Cougars Soar to 5-2 Win over Thunderbirds in Seattle - Prince George Cougars
- Five Winterhawks Post Multi-Point Nights as Hawks Down Royals, 5-3 - Portland Winterhawks
- Rockets Fall 5-3 To Chiefs In Spokane - Kelowna Rockets
- Blades Handed First Loss of the Season by the Broncos - Saskatoon Blades
- Five Winterhawks Post Multi-Point Nights as Hawks Down Royals, 5-3 - Portland Winterhawks
- Tigers Fall 6-3 in Red Deer - Medicine Hat Tigers
- Giants Storm Back from 4-1 Deficit to Top Blazers 8-6 - Vancouver Giants
- Heslop's OT Winner Lifts Tips Over Raiders in Roadie Opener - Everett Silvertips
- Gould's Five Point Hands Blades First Loss in 6-3 Bronco Victory - Swift Current Broncos
- Chiefs Start Hot, Hold on for 5-3 Victory for Third Straight Win - Spokane Chiefs
- Warriors Open Road Trip with One-Goal Loss in Lethbridge - Moose Jaw Warriors
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Moose Jaw Warriors Stories
- Warriors Head into Medicine Hat on Saturday
- Warriors Open Road Trip with One-Goal Loss in Lethbridge
- Warriors Head to Alberta for Two-Game Weekend
- Yager Named Warriors' Captain; Leadership Group Finalized
- Yager Aiming to Bring Pro Habits to Warriors this Season