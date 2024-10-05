Royals Acquire Brayden Boehm from Medicine Hat Tigers

October 5, 2024 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Victoria Royals News Release







Victoria, B.C. - The Victoria Royals announced today the acquisition of 2004-born forward Brayden Boehm from the Medicine Hat Tigers in exchange for a third-round pick in 2026 and a conditional fifth-round pick in 2027.

Boehm, a product of Nanaimo, B.C., is in his fifth season in the WHL. The 6'0 and 188lbs forward has appeared in 153 regular season games, where he has scored 31 goals and 39 assists for 70 points. Boehm attended the Edmonton Oilers' Rookie Camp at the beginning of this season.

"Brayden is a player that we feel will add offense to our team." said Royals General Manager Jake Heisinger. "We are excited to be able to bring him home to finish out his junior career."

