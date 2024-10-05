Pyne Shuts Door in 3-2 Shootout Win

October 5, 2024 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Regina, Sask. - The Regina Pats defeated the Edmonton Oil Kings 3-2 in a shootout on Saturday evening inside the Brandt Centre.

Corban Almen scored the shootout winner and Kelton Pyne shut the door, finishing the game with 33 saves. The Pats have now won their last seven games that have gone to extra-time dating back to last season. All three of the Pats wins have come in overtime or a shootout this season as well.

The contest was a goaltending clinic as both Pyne and Oil Kings goaltender Alex Worthington kept it close throughout the night. With a 1-1 tie going into the third period, Almen's first of the season would give the Pats a 2-1 lead. The lead would last for just over four minutes as Roan Woodward's marker forced overtime.

The Pats have now won back-to-back games, and improve to 3-2-0 on the season. Tyson Buczkowski scored his first of the season and Zack Shantz grabbed an assist to extend his point-streak to three games.

FINAL SCORE: Pats 3, Oil Kings 2 (SO)

THE GOALS

First Period

None.

Second Period

1-0 Pats at 8:59 - Tyson Buczkowski (1), assisted by Cole Temple & Jaxson Vaughan // Buczkowski kept the puck in at the point and sent a long-range shot that eluded Alex Worthington to give the Pats a 1-0 lead midway through the game.

1-1 Oil Kings at 9:19 - Blake Fiddler (1), assisted by Marshall Finnie // Finnie won an offensive zone draw and sent the puck back to Fiddler and his point shot got by a screened Kelton Pyne to tie the game up at 1-1 just 20 seconds later.

Third Period

2-1 Pats at 9:04 - Corban Almen (1), assisted by Zackary Shantz // Shantz won a battle for the puck deep in the Oil Kings zone and sent a pass to Almen at the top of the left circle, and he fired the puck past Worthington's blocker to give the Pats the 2-1 lead.

2-2 Oil Kings at 13:28 - Roan Woodward (1), assisted by Miroslav Holinka // Holinka picked up the puck just below the Pats' goalline and passed to Woodward at the right faceoff dot and his shot beat the Pats netminder to tie the game up at 2-2.

Overtime

None.

Shootout

Regina: Whitehead - no.

Edmonton: Jecho - no.

Regina: Temple - no.

Edmonton: Hodnett - no.

Regina: Spencer - goal.

Edmonton: G. Sawchyn - goal.

Regina: Oremba - no.

Edmonton: Woodward - no.

Regina: Shantz - no.

Edmonton: Iginla - no.

Regina: Almen - GOAL!

Edmonton: Roersma - no.

PATS WIN!

THE STATISTICS

SOG : Regina - 7-14-9-0-30 | Edmonton - 12-10-11-2-35

PP : Regina - 0/2 | Edmonton - 0/3

THE GOALTENDING BATTLE

Regina: Kelton Pyne (33 saves / 35 shots)

Edmonton: Alex Worthington (28 saves / 30 shots)

THE 3 STARS

First: Kelton Pyne - Pats

Second: Corban Almen - Pats

Third: Gracyn Sawchyn - Oil Kings

COMING UP

The Regina Pats are back in action on Wednesday at 7pm when they host Landon Dupont and the Everett Silvertips. That will mark the first of three home games next week as the Pats will host Swift Current on Friday and Spokane on Sunday.

