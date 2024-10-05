Blades Handed First Loss of the Season by the Broncos
October 5, 2024 - Western Hockey League (WHL)
Saskatoon Blades News Release
Swift Current, SK - There are no more undefeated teams in the WHL as the Saskatoon Blades fell 6-3 to the Swift Current Broncos Friday at InnovationPlex.
The Bridge City Bunch erased three separate one-goal deficits to make it a 3-3 game in the third period, but the Broncos responded swiftly with three unanswered in the final 20 minutes.
Blades rookie forward Cooper Williams extended his season-opening point streak to five games with the club's first goal of the evening. The Calgary, AB native is tied for the team-lead in points alongside forwards Tyler Parr and Ben Riche, owning three goals and five assists.
Fellow winger Willy James scored his third goal of the season in defeated, while alternate captain Rowan Calvert finished with a goal and an assist. Both men extended their point streaks to four games.
The Blades are back in action Saturday when they host exceptional status defenceman Landon Dupont and the Everett Silvertips at SaskTel Centre. Puck drop is 7:00pm.
Images from this story
|
Swift Current Broncos' Clarke Caswell in action
• Discuss this story on the Western Hockey League message board...
Western Hockey League Stories from October 5, 2024
- Five Winterhawks Post Multi-Point Nights as Hawks Down Royals, 5-3 - Portland Winterhawks
- Rockets Fall 5-3 To Chiefs In Spokane - Kelowna Rockets
- Blades Handed First Loss of the Season by the Broncos - Saskatoon Blades
- Five Winterhawks Post Multi-Point Nights as Hawks Down Royals, 5-3 - Portland Winterhawks
- Tigers Fall 6-3 in Red Deer - Medicine Hat Tigers
- Giants Storm Back from 4-1 Deficit to Top Blazers 8-6 - Vancouver Giants
- Heslop's OT Winner Lifts Tips Over Raiders in Roadie Opener - Everett Silvertips
- Gould's Five Point Hands Blades First Loss in 6-3 Bronco Victory - Swift Current Broncos
- Chiefs Start Hot, Hold on for 5-3 Victory for Third Straight Win - Spokane Chiefs
- Warriors Open Road Trip with One-Goal Loss in Lethbridge - Moose Jaw Warriors
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Saskatoon Blades Stories
- Blades Handed First Loss of the Season by the Broncos
- Blades Erase Two-Goal Deficit against Hitmen for Fourth Straight Win
- Blades Announce Leadership Group for the 2024-25 Season
- Calvert's Heroics Against Wheat Kings Keep Blades' Undefeated Start Alive
- Game Day: Blades vs Wheat Kings at 7:00pm