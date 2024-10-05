Five Winterhawks Post Multi-Point Nights as Hawks Down Royals, 5-3

October 5, 2024 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

The Portland Winterhawks opened the scoring as Ryan Miller ripped home a slick pass from Carsyn Dyck at 9:39 into the first frame. Portland's Josh Zakreski made it 2-0 netting a sharp angle shot from the bottom of the right dot on the man advantage a little over five minutes later. Victoria scored two late goals at the end of the opening period to tie the game, before adding a third 2:36 into the second.

Tyson Jugnauth answered for the Winterhawks, tying the contest on the power play. Retaking the lead with eight seconds left in the middle frame, Miller deflected the puck under the glove of the Victoria goaltender. Dyck scooped up a rebound to make the game 5-3, as Kyle Chyzowski netted his fourth point (4A) of the night 35 seconds into the third period. The score held through regulations as the Hawks secured the win.

Game #4: Portland (5) vs. Victoria (3)

SOG: POR (22) - VIC (42)

PP: POR (3/5) - VIC (1/4)

Saves: Štěbeták (39/42) - Kraus (17/22)

GAME NOTES:

Kyle Chyzowski tallied four points (4A) for the second time in his WHL career.

Five Winterhawks-Kyle Chyzowski (4A), Ryan Miller (2G), Carsyn Dyck (1G, 1A), Tyson Jugnauth (1G, 1A), and Diego Buttazzoni (2A) -posted multi-point nights against the Royals.

Ryder Thompson played in his 200th career WHL game on Friday night.

Goaltender Ondřej Štěbeták turned aside a career-high 39 shots to backstop the Winterhawks to victory.

The Winterhawks went 3-for-5 on the power play.

SCORING:

POR - Ryan Miller (1) from Carsyn Dyck and Kyle Chyzowski

POR - Josh Zakreski (1) from Tyson Jugnauth and Diego Buttazzoni (Power Play)

VIC - Simon Pohludka (2) from Wyatt Denyleyko and Nate Misskey

VIC - Teydon Trembecky (1) from Justin Kipkie and Cole Reschny (Power Play)

VIC - Nolan Stewart (2) from Escalus Burlock and Logan Pickford

POR - Tyson Jugnauth (1) from Diego Buttazzoni and Kyle Chyzowski

POR - Ryan Miller (2) from Tyson Jugnauth and Kyle Chyzowski

POR - Carsyn Dyck (2) from Diego Buttazoni and Kyle Chyzowski

