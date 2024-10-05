Hurricanes Acquire Shane Smith from Tigers for Harrison Meneghin

October 5, 2024 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Lethbridge Hurricanes News Release







LETHBRIDGE, AB - The Lethbridge Hurricanes Hockey Club announced Saturday they have acquired 2005-born forward Shane Smith from the Medicine Hat Tigers in exchange for 2004-born goaltender Harrison Meneghin.

Smith, 19, was originally selected by the Tigers in the third-round (51st overall) in the 2020 Western Hockey League Prospects Draft. The Cessford, AB, product has collected two assists with four penalty minutes in three games so far this season after setting a career-high 51 points (29g-22a) along with 68 penalty minutes in 64 regular season games for Medicine Hat in 2023-2024. He added two helpers in five post-season games.

"We are very excited to be able to add Shane to our group," said Hurricanes General Manager Peter Anholt. "Shane brings a high compete and an ability to score to our forward group and we feel that he is going to be a big part of our team both this season and next."

The 6'2, 200-pound left-shot centre has skated in 143 career WHL games amassing 85 points (48g-37a) along with 130 penalty minutes and a plus-4 rating. Smith has also appeared in nine career playoff games collecting two assists. He participated in in the Vegas Golden Knights Rookie Camp in September. The 19-year-old forward served as an alternate captain for the Tigers and was a finalist for the WHL's Humanitarian of the Year Award.

Meneghin, 20, was originally undrafted in the WHL Draft and signed by the Hurricanes in 2021. The South Surrey, BC, product appeared in 91 career regular season games for Lethbridge posting a record of 46-33-7-2 with a 2.72 goals against average, a .913 save percentage and four shutouts. He set a career-high with 27 victories and 53 appearances during the 2023-2024 season. The 6'4, 175-pound puck-stopper was selected by the Tampa Bay Lightning in the seventh- round (206th overall) in the 2024 National Hockey League Entry Draft.

"Harrison was a very big part of our organization and the success we've had over the last two seasons both on and off the ice. This is a difficult decision to make," added Anholt. "We want to wish him all the best moving forward in his hockey career."

The 20-year-old netminder was named the Hurricanes Most Valuable Player in 2023-2024 while also being named the Central Division Goaltender of the Year and First Team All-Star. Meneghin finishes his career with the Hurricanes sitting ninth all-time in career wins (46) and 12th all-time in career games played (91).

With the trade, the Hurricanes have a 24-man roster including 15 forwards, seven defencemen and two goaltenders. The Hurricanes also trim to three-overage players including forwards Brayden Edwards and Hayden Pakkala and defenceman Logan McCutcheon.

