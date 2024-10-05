Oil Kings Make First Foray into Saskatchewan to Visit Pats
October 5, 2024 - Western Hockey League (WHL)
Edmonton Oil Kings News Release
Regina, SK - The Edmonton Oil Kings are back in action on Saturday night as they take on the Regina Pats at the Brandt Centre to cap off this mini two-game road swing in the WHL's East Division.
Last night, the Oil Kings dropped to 1-3-0-0 on the season after a 3-1 loss to the Brandon Wheat Kings. The Oil Kings outshot Brandon 34-28 in the game, but only Gavin Hodnett's powerplay goals was on the board for Edmonton. Alex Worthington stopped 25 of 28 shots that he saw in the game as well.
The Pats were idle on Friday night but are coming off a 4-3 overtime win on September 29 against the Moose Jaw Warriors. Zackary Shantz currently leads the team in goals (3), points (6), and is tied for the team lead in assists (3).
Tonight marks the first of four meetings between the Oil Kings and Pats. Last season, the two clubs met a total of four times last year as well with the Oil Kings holding a 3-1-0-0 record. Edmonton scored 17 goals in those four games, and Regina scored 14 in those games. Offensively, Gavin Hodnett's seven assists led the way for Edmonton, while Sam Oremba had four points for Regina in last seasons head-to-head series.
Oil Kings Scoring Leaders: (GP, G-A-Pts)
Gavin Hodnett (4, 2-4-6)
Miroslav Holinka (2, 1-1-2)
Rylen Roersma (3, 1-1-2)
Joe Iginla (4, 1-1-2)
Adam Jecho (2, 1-1-2)
Pats Scoring Leaders: (GP, G-A-Pts)
Zackary Shantz (4, 3-3-6)
John Babcock (4, 0-3-3)
Tye Spencer (4, 2-0-2)
Cole Temple (3, 0-2-2)
Braxton Whitehead (4, 0-2-2)
2024-25 Schedule vs. Regina Pats
Saturday, Oct 5 @ Regina
Sunday, Dec 8 @ Edmonton
Friday, Jan 17 @ Regina
Wednesday, Feb 12 @ Edmonton
