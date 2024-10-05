Cougars Soar to 5-2 Win over Thunderbirds in Seattle

October 5, 2024 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Prince George Cougars News Release







KENT, WA - Carlin Dezainde's three-point night helped the Prince George Cougars to their second consecutive victory, defeating the Seattle Thunderbirds 5-2, Friday at the acccesso ShoWare Center. Along with Dezainde's big night, Jett Lajoie, Hunter Laing, and Borya Valis also found the back of the net for Prince George.

Josh Ravensbergen picked up his fourth win of the season, making 27 saves on 29 Seattle shots.

GOALS:

1st PERIOD:

1-0 Cougars at 5:19 - Jett Lajoie (5) assisted by Carlin Dezainde // The Cougars jumped out to a 1-0 lead for the third time this season, and it was courtesy of tremendous patience from Jett Lajoie. The Cougar forward brought the puck into the left circle of the offensive zone, surveyed the scene and then rifled a shot past goaltender Grayson Malinoski to make it 1-0.

2-0 Cougars at 15:54 - Hunter Laing (2) assisted by Viliam Kmec and Lee Shurgot // Prince George was able to work the puck around in the offensive zone as their power-play expired, and a point shot from Viliam Kmec was re-directed in by Hunter Laing to give Prince George a 2-0 lead.

2-1 Cougars at 19:50 - Arjun Bawa (2) (PP) // assisted by Sawyer Mynio and Brayden Holberton // The T-Birds cut into Prince George's lead late in the opening period, as Sawyer Mynio spotted former Cougar Arjun Bawa at the right circle and Bawa let go a one-timer and over the shoulder of Josh Ravensbergen to make it a 2-1 game through 20 minutes of play

2nd PERIOD:

3-1 Cougars at 8:30 - Carlin Dezainde (5) (PP) // assisted by Riley Heidt and Borya Valis // On a PG man advantage, Borya Valis found Riley Heidt who then carried the puck to left circle and eventually spotted Carlin Dezainde in the slot and he wristed home his fifth of the campaign to re-store the Cougars' two-goal lead.

3rd PERIOD:

4-1 Cougars at 0:57 - Carlin Dezainde (6) // Early in the third period, Carlin Dezainde was able to get the puck to himself off of the faceoff, and was able to sneak a wrist shot by Malinoski to open up a three goal lead for the Cougars.

5-1 Cougars at 9:13 - Borya Valis (3) // assisted by Terik Parascak and Riley Heidt // Terik Parascak was able to get in on the forecheck, and slid by a pair of Thunderbirds along the boards who then ended up colliding with each other. The play resulted in Parascak finding Valis at the back door to make it 5-1 PG.

5-2 Cougars at 9:13 - Sam Charko (2) // assisted by Kaleb Hartmann and Grayson Malinsoki // Sam Charko received a pass up the left wing from Kaleb Hartmann, and Charko put a wrist shot on the short side of Ravensbergen to cut into the Cougar lead late in the game.

FINAL SCORE:

PG: 5 SEA: 2

FINAL SHOTS:

PG:29 SEA: 29

POWER-PLAYS:

PG: 1-3 SEA: 1-4

GOALTENDING:

PG: Josh Ravensbergen - 60:00 - 27/29

SEA: Grayson Malinoski - 60:00 - 24/29

3 STARS:

1.PG: Carlin Dezainde (2-1-3)

2.PG: Riley Heidt (0-2-2)

3.PG: Jett Lajoie (1-0-1)

