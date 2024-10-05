Chiefs Start Hot, Hold on for 5-3 Victory for Third Straight Win

October 5, 2024 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Spokane Chiefs News Release







Spokane, Wash. - The Chiefs suited up on Friday night to take on the Kelowna Rockets for the first time this season. Spokane came out of the gates flying, scoring three unanswered goals in the first frame.

Shea Van Olm continued his blistering start to the season, netting for the 4th time at 4:13 in the first.

He pounced on a loose puck net front once again, marking his 200th career WHL game in style.

Spokane would double their advantage a few minutes later with another power play goal, this time from the rookie, Mathis Preston.

Preston bided his time in the left circle before a rebound popped out. He jumped on it and fired past the netminder for his third of the season.

Spokane's third came as no surprise with Berkly Catton finding the goal for his first of the season.

Van Olm's pass across the crease earned him an assist for his second point of the game.

Spokane's 16 shots in the first tied a season high for shots in a period.

The second period was goalless, but action packed with eight penalties called.

The third period was highly active, with five goals scored. Jakub Stancl scored a hat trick in the third period alone for Kelowna, his first three goals of the season. Former Chief Michael Cicek earned an assist on his first goal.

Shea Van Olm scored his second of the night in the third period, which turned out to be the game winner. Berkly Catton provided the lone assist.

Mathis Preston also scored his second of the night in the third, providing insurance with helpers from Hayden Paupanekis and Chase Harrington.

Spokane continued their streak on the power play, scoring goals on two of three chances. The penalty kill also stood out stopping Kelowna on 6/7 attempts.

Dawson Cowan played an excellent game in net, despite the three late goals for the Rockets. The Chiefs' netminder made 31 saves including 13 in the third.

The Chiefs' first line of Van Olm, Preston, and Catton combined for all five goals, two assists, and a plus-five.

Spokane will return to the arena tomorrow night for the Numerica Magnet Schedule Giveaway featuring the 2024-25 Chiefs' Schedule and 20-year-old Rasmus Ekström.

