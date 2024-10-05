Rockets Fall 5-3 To Chiefs In Spokane

October 5, 2024 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Jakub Stancl scored his first, second and third goal of his Western Hockey League career, but the Kelowna Rockets fell 5-3 to the Spokane Chiefs Friday night. The Rockets went down 3-0, fought back to get within two but a two-goal performance from Shea Van Olm and Mathis Preston as well as a lethal Spokane power play were the difference. Van Olm would also finish with an assist for a three-point performance.

Spokane would open the scoring on a power play goal from Shea Van Olm 4:13 into the first period. The Chiefs would get a second consecutive power play goal minutes later off the stick of Preston, his third of the season, to go up 2-0. Chiefs captain and Seattle Kraken first rounder Berkly Catton would round out the first period scoring at 17:31, giving Spokane a 3-0 lead after 20 minutes.

Kelowna would crack Spokane goaltender Dawson Cowan a minute into the third period as Stancl scored his first goal on the power play, with Michael Cicek getting the assist. The Chiefs however, would respond with two goals of their own from Van Olm and Preston to go up 5-1. Stancl would score a shorthanded goal goal at 13:51 to make it 5-2 and would round out the scoring at even strength in the games final few minutes to make it the games final score of 5-3.

ADDITIONAL STATS

Spokane outshot Kelowna 35-34

The Chiefs went 2/3 on the power play while Kelowna went 1/7

Jari Kykkanen made 30 saves on 35 shots

Jakub Stancl registered his first career goal as well as his first career WHL hat trick by scoring a goal at even strength, on the power play and short handed

UP NEXT

Kelowna will now head to Tri-City to take on the Tri-City Americans on Saturday night to wrap up their mini road trip. Kelowna's next home game will be on Friday, October 11 when they host the Portland Winterhawks in the Canadian Cancer Night.

Tickets can be purchased online at selectyourtickets.com, by calling Select Your Tickets at 250-762-5050 or by visiting the Select Your Tickets box office at the Prospera Place box office. The box office is open 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. Monday through Friday and opens at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday home game days.

