Heslop's OT Winner Lifts Tips Over Raiders in Roadie Opener

October 5, 2024 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Everett Silvertips News Release







PRINCE ALBERT, Sask. - Jesse Heslop recorded his 100th career Western Hockey League point in style, as an overtime winner lifted the Everett Silvertips past the Prince Albert Raiders 3-2 at the Art Hauser Centre Friday night.

Carter Bear opened the scoring for the Silvertips 8:12 into the second period, stuffing in a rebound shorthanded for his third of the season. Landon DuPont would record his first career WHL goal at 12:10 in the frame, fielding a Julien Maze pass in the slot and wiring a wrister past Raiders netminder Max Hildebrand for a 2-0 Tips lead after two.

Prince Albert would even the score thanks to a pair of powerplay goals from Tomas Mrsic, the first just 31 seconds into the third period, the second at 15:02. In overtime, a Tyler MacKenzie pass perfectly sprang Heslop through the neutral zone with Heslop beating the defense and lifting a backhander home for a 3-2 final.

Jesse Sanche turned aside 19 of 21 in the win, his second of the season. Hildebrand stopped 44 of 47 in the loss.

The Silvertips' East Division road trip continues tomorrow at 6 p.m. PT against the Saskatoon Blades. Live coverage will be featured on CHL TV and on KRKO radio.

• Discuss this story on the Western Hockey League message board...





Western Hockey League Stories from October 5, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.