Broncos Look for Third Straight Win in Brandon

October 5, 2024 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Swift Current Broncos News Release







Brandon, MB - The Swift Current Broncos (2-3-0-0) look to hit the .500 mark as they travel to Westoba Place to face the Brandon Wheat Kings (4-1-0-0) Saturday with a shot at winning three straight games after starting the season 0-3-0-0.

Swift Current has rattled off two straight wins to East Division rivals Prince Albert & most recently the Saskatoon Blades Friday night in a 6-3 triumph where Rylan Gould scored a career high five points (2 goals, 3 assists) & Ty Coupland notched his first career hat-trick in the win. While goaltender Reid Dyck secured his first win of the season.

Brandon is atop the East Division to start the season with a 4-1-0-0 record including Friday's 3-1 win at home against the Edmonton Oil Kings. This is the first of six meetings between the Broncos and Wheat Kings this season.

You can catch tonight's game on Country 94.1 with the Voice of the Broncos Gino De Paoli with a start time of 5:45 with puck-drop set for 6 PM.

