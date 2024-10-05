Broncos Look for Third Straight Win in Brandon
October 5, 2024 - Western Hockey League (WHL)
Swift Current Broncos News Release
Brandon, MB - The Swift Current Broncos (2-3-0-0) look to hit the .500 mark as they travel to Westoba Place to face the Brandon Wheat Kings (4-1-0-0) Saturday with a shot at winning three straight games after starting the season 0-3-0-0.
Swift Current has rattled off two straight wins to East Division rivals Prince Albert & most recently the Saskatoon Blades Friday night in a 6-3 triumph where Rylan Gould scored a career high five points (2 goals, 3 assists) & Ty Coupland notched his first career hat-trick in the win. While goaltender Reid Dyck secured his first win of the season.
Brandon is atop the East Division to start the season with a 4-1-0-0 record including Friday's 3-1 win at home against the Edmonton Oil Kings. This is the first of six meetings between the Broncos and Wheat Kings this season.
You can catch tonight's game on Country 94.1 with the Voice of the Broncos Gino De Paoli with a start time of 5:45 with puck-drop set for 6 PM.
• Discuss this story on the Western Hockey League message board...
Western Hockey League Stories from October 5, 2024
- Warriors Head into Medicine Hat on Saturday - Moose Jaw Warriors
- Oil Kings Make First Foray into Saskatchewan to Visit Pats - Edmonton Oil Kings
- Broncos Look for Third Straight Win in Brandon - Swift Current Broncos
- Preview: Americans vs Rockets - October 5 - Tri-City Americans
- Game Day Hub: October 5 vs. Prince George - Portland Winterhawks
- Cougars Soar to 5-2 Win over Thunderbirds in Seattle - Prince George Cougars
- Five Winterhawks Post Multi-Point Nights as Hawks Down Royals, 5-3 - Portland Winterhawks
- Rockets Fall 5-3 To Chiefs In Spokane - Kelowna Rockets
- Blades Handed First Loss of the Season by the Broncos - Saskatoon Blades
- Five Winterhawks Post Multi-Point Nights as Hawks Down Royals, 5-3 - Portland Winterhawks
- Tigers Fall 6-3 in Red Deer - Medicine Hat Tigers
- Giants Storm Back from 4-1 Deficit to Top Blazers 8-6 - Vancouver Giants
- Heslop's OT Winner Lifts Tips Over Raiders in Roadie Opener - Everett Silvertips
- Gould's Five Point Hands Blades First Loss in 6-3 Bronco Victory - Swift Current Broncos
- Chiefs Start Hot, Hold on for 5-3 Victory for Third Straight Win - Spokane Chiefs
- Warriors Open Road Trip with One-Goal Loss in Lethbridge - Moose Jaw Warriors
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Swift Current Broncos Stories
- Broncos Look for Third Straight Win in Brandon
- Gould's Five Point Hands Blades First Loss in 6-3 Bronco Victory
- Broncos Host Undefeated Blades Friday Night
- Moen, Brownlee to Play at WHL Cup
- Four-Goal Second Period Vaults Broncos to First Win of the Season over Raider