Game Day Hub: October 5 vs. Prince George

October 5, 2024 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Portland Winterhawks News Release







Fresh off of a home-ice win, the Portland Winterhawks continue their home slate against the Prince George Cougars on Saturday, October 5 at 6:00 p.m. at Veterans Memorial Colisseum. Get to the VMC Commons early to participate in Fan Fest and Toyota Tailgate!

Puck Drop: 6:00 p.m. PT

Venue: Veterans Memorial Coliseum - Portland, Ore.

Uniforms: White

Listen Live: Winterhawks Radio Network and on the Winterhawks App

Watch Live: WHL Live on CHL TV

Game Notes: Winterhawks Game Notes

FOLLOW ALONG

Last Time Out

The Portland Winterhawks secured a 5-3 victory over the Victoria Royals at Veterans Memorial Coliseum, highlighted by five players posting multi-point performances. Captain Kyle Chyzowski led the charge with four assists, while Ryan Miller netted two goals, and Carsyn Dyck, Tyson Jugnauth, and Diego Buttazzoni each tallied multiple points. Goaltender Ondřej Štěbeták delivered a career-high 37 saves, while Portland's power play went 3-for-5. After a tightly contested first period, the Winterhawks rallied in the second and third to close out the win.

Toyota Tailgate Fan Fest

The puck drops at 6, but the party starts at 3!

Come one, come all to the Toyota Fan Fest on the VMC commons! Enjoy FREE admission to the outdoor festivities under some beautiful Portland sunshine. We'll have ball hockey, face painting, photobooth fun, raffles, a live DJ, performances by the Rosebuds Dance Team, giveaways and much more. Make sure you're there around 3:00 to greet our players as they arrive!

And don't miss out on meeting our community partners dedicated to growing our great game! They'll be on hand at the Toyota Fan Fest - be sure to stop by and learn more about these fantastic groups working to expand and develop hockey in our community.

Previewing Prince George: Scouting the Opposition

The Portland Winterhawks will face off against the Prince George Cougars on Saturday, October 5th, in what promises to be an exciting matchup. Both teams will be coming off Friday night games, with the Winterhawks playing [opponent] and Prince George facing [their opponent].

The Cougars have shown strong form early in the season, entering the weekend with a record of 4-2-0 and adding a 5-2 win over the Seattle Thunderbirds last night. Carlin Dezainde has led the way offensively for the Cougars, putting up 10 points in six games so far this season. The forward will likely be a focal point for Prince George, both in creating scoring opportunities and anchoring their power play.

The Winterhawks will be looking to continue their strong start to the season against a tough Prince George squad. With both teams playing back-to-back games, depth and conditioning could play a crucial role in determining the outcome of Saturday's clash.

