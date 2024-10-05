Broncos Back to .500 in Comeback Win Over Wheat Kings
October 5, 2024 - Western Hockey League (WHL)
Swift Current Broncos News Release
Brandon, MB - Ty Coupland would bury the shootout winner and Joey Rocha would be terrific in a 32 save effort to help the Swift Current Broncos get to the .500 mark with 4-3 comeback win over the Brandon Wheat Kings Saturday night.
The Wheat Kings would fire 12 pucks at Joey Rocha (Nanaimo, BC) but it would be shot twelve that would solve the Broncos goaltender to get the lone goal in the first from Carter Klippenstein at 19:25 to give the hometown Wheat Kings a 1-0 lead after 1.
Brandon would add to their lead in the second as Roger McQueen would have his league leading 8th goal getting behind the Broncos defence on an odd-man rush at 6:46, but the Broncos 56 seconds later would draw within one as Rylanm Gould (Headingly, MB) would score his third goal of the weekend to get the Broncos on the board from Grayson Burzynski (Winnipeg, MB). Swift Current would get three power plays in the period looking for the equalizer but could not solve Ethan Eskit and would be trailing 2-1 after 2.
Brandon did find an potential insurance marker from Caleb Hadland at 8:41 but after misfortunes with the man-advantage the Broncos would finally cash on the power play as Luke Mistelbacher (Steinbach, MB) would make no mistake shelving a 5 on 3 shot past Ethan Eskit to get the Broncos within one at 13:33 from Clarke Caswell (Brandon, MB). With the net empty the Brandon product would orchestrate the game tying goals as Caswell would feed a wide open Grayson Burzynski (Winnipeg, MB) and fire home his first of the season at 18:41 forcing overtime.
In overtime both teams had chances to win it but Ethan Eskit and Joey Rocha would stand tall heading to the shootout as Brady Birnie (Regina, SK) and Dominik Petr would score in the first three rounds before round 4 and Ty Coupland (North Vancouver, BC) would deke his way for a second shootout mark for the Broncos, leading to Joey Rocha's stymie on Jaxon Jacobson to help cement the Broncos third straight win and first win on the road this season.
With the win Swift Current moves to .500 on the campaign at 3-3 and will look for their fourth straight win Wednesday at home against the Calgary Hitmen.
