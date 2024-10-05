Gould's Five Point Hands Blades First Loss in 6-3 Bronco Victory

October 5, 2024 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Swift Current Broncos News Release







Swift Current, SK - Rylan Gould had a career night while Ty Coupland's first career hat-trick would end the undefeated streak of the Saskatoon Blades with a 6-3 Swift Current Bronco victory Friday night.

The Broncos would open the scoring at 7:28 on a Blades power play Rylan Gould (Headingly, MB) would break in on a shorthanded chance and beat goaltender Evan Gardner to give the Broncos a 1-0 lead from Clarke Caswell (Brandon, MB). The Blades would come back just under seven minutes later with Cooper Williams solving Reid Dyck (Steinbach, MB) drawing things even at 1-1 after 1.

The middle frame would see Swift Current take the lead again as Connor Dale (St. Albert, AB) would beat Gardner short-side shelf to give the Broncos a 2-1 advantage at 5:20 from Gould. But once again the Blades were opportune to tie the game as William James would be left wide open on a net-front scramble at 13:11 to draw things even at 2-2 heading to the third.

Both clubs would go toe-to-toe again in the third period as the Broncos would take a 3-2 lead as Ty Coupland (North Vancouver, BC) would snag his 2nd of the season at 3:01 from Gould and Grayson Burzynski (Winnipeg, MB). On a Blades power play Rowan Calvert would re-direct the game-tying goal at 5:37. Coupland would respond again for Swift Current at 7:54 making pay dirt for his 3rd of the season from Gould and Dale. But Rylan Gould wasn't done as he would take no prisoners on a Bronco man-advantage as he'd knot his 4th of the season at 9:31 to give the home-side a two-goal lead. With just 13 seconds left in the game with the Blades net empty Coupland would steal the puck from the Blades and slide into his first WHL hat-trick closing out the Broncos second straight win.

With the win the Broncos move to 2-3 on the season and will head to Brandon tomorrow night for a showdown with the Wheat Kings at 6 PM ST.

