Tigers Acquire Meneghin from Lethbridge in Exchange for Smith

October 5, 2024 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Medicine Hat Tigers News Release







Medicine Hat, AB - The Medicine Hat Tigers have acquired Harrison Meneghin from the Lethbridge Hurricanes in exchange for forward Shane Smith.

Meneghin has spent his entire WHL career with the Hurricanes posting a career record of 46-33-7-2 with a .913 save percentage. His play in the 2023-24 season earned him the nod as the Goaltender of the Year for the Central Division and saw him drafted by the Tampa Bay Lightning in the 2024 NHL Draft (206th overall).

Smith was drafted by the Tigers in the 3rd round of the 2020 Prospect Draft and he joined the team full time in the 22-23 season. Last season, he set career highs with 29 goals, 22 assists and 51 points in 64 games. He was invited to the Vegas Golden Knights Rookie and Main Camps this summer.

"We felt Meneghin is one of the top 3 goaltenders in the league and that we needed his presence to make a good playoff run. Shane has been a big part of our organization and we're saddened to lose a player of his skill and character. The problem is when you want to get something good you have to give up something good. We wish Shane all the best and thank him for his time in Medicine Hat." says General Manager and Head Coach Willie Desjardins.

