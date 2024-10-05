Chiefs Seek Fourth-Straight Win Saturday vs Seattle

October 5, 2024 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Spokane Chiefs News Release







Spokane, Wash. - The Chiefs are looking for their fourth-straight win as they play host to the Seattle Thunderbirds Saturday night at Spokane Arena. It's the first match-up of the new season between the divisional foes.

LOCATION: Spokane Veterans Memorial Arena

TIME: 6:05 p.m.

GET TICKETS: Click here to purchase tickets.

PROMO: Numerica Magnet Schedule Giveaway

JERSEY COLOR: White

LISTEN: 103.5 FM The Game (pre-game show starts at 5:30 p.m.) - Listen online.

WATCH: WHL Live

FOLLOW: @spokanechiefs on Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, and X. #GoChiefsGo

• Discuss this story on the Western Hockey League message board...





Western Hockey League Stories from October 5, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.