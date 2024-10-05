Chiefs Seek Fourth-Straight Win Saturday vs Seattle
October 5, 2024 - Western Hockey League (WHL)
Spokane Chiefs News Release
Spokane, Wash. - The Chiefs are looking for their fourth-straight win as they play host to the Seattle Thunderbirds Saturday night at Spokane Arena. It's the first match-up of the new season between the divisional foes.
LOCATION: Spokane Veterans Memorial Arena
TIME: 6:05 p.m.
GET TICKETS: Click here to purchase tickets.
PROMO: Numerica Magnet Schedule Giveaway
JERSEY COLOR: White
LISTEN: 103.5 FM The Game (pre-game show starts at 5:30 p.m.) - Listen online.
WATCH: WHL Live
FOLLOW: @spokanechiefs on Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, and X. #GoChiefsGo
• Discuss this story on the Western Hockey League message board...
Western Hockey League Stories from October 5, 2024
- Tigers Trade Boehm to Victoria - Medicine Hat Tigers
- Royals Acquire Brayden Boehm from Medicine Hat Tigers - Victoria Royals
- Game Preivew: Prince George Cougars at Portland Winterhawks - Prince George Cougars
- Tigers Acquire Meneghin from Lethbridge in Exchange for Smith - Medicine Hat Tigers
- Hurricanes Acquire Shane Smith from Tigers for Harrison Meneghin - Lethbridge Hurricanes
- Game Day Preview: Game 5 vs Moose Jaw - Medicine Hat Tigers
- Chiefs Seek Fourth-Straight Win Saturday vs Seattle - Spokane Chiefs
- Warriors Head into Medicine Hat on Saturday - Moose Jaw Warriors
- Oil Kings Make First Foray into Saskatchewan to Visit Pats - Edmonton Oil Kings
- Broncos Look for Third Straight Win in Brandon - Swift Current Broncos
- Preview: Americans vs Rockets - October 5 - Tri-City Americans
- Game Day Hub: October 5 vs. Prince George - Portland Winterhawks
- Cougars Soar to 5-2 Win over Thunderbirds in Seattle - Prince George Cougars
- Five Winterhawks Post Multi-Point Nights as Hawks Down Royals, 5-3 - Portland Winterhawks
- Rockets Fall 5-3 To Chiefs In Spokane - Kelowna Rockets
- Blades Handed First Loss of the Season by the Broncos - Saskatoon Blades
- Five Winterhawks Post Multi-Point Nights as Hawks Down Royals, 5-3 - Portland Winterhawks
- Tigers Fall 6-3 in Red Deer - Medicine Hat Tigers
- Giants Storm Back from 4-1 Deficit to Top Blazers 8-6 - Vancouver Giants
- Heslop's OT Winner Lifts Tips Over Raiders in Roadie Opener - Everett Silvertips
- Gould's Five Point Hands Blades First Loss in 6-3 Bronco Victory - Swift Current Broncos
- Chiefs Start Hot, Hold on for 5-3 Victory for Third Straight Win - Spokane Chiefs
- Warriors Open Road Trip with One-Goal Loss in Lethbridge - Moose Jaw Warriors
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Spokane Chiefs Stories
- Chiefs Seek Fourth-Straight Win Saturday vs Seattle
- Chiefs Start Hot, Hold on for 5-3 Victory for Third Straight Win
- Chiefs Announce Full Leadership Group for 2024-25 Season
- Chiefs Host Rockets for Catton Poster Giveaway Night
- Chiefs Acquire F Smyth Rebman from Edmonton in Exchange for 2027 5th-Round Pick