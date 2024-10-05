Tigers Fall 6-3 in Red Deer

October 5, 2024 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Medicine Hat Tigers News Release







The Tigers travelled to Red Deer on Friday night to take on the Rebels for the third straight game. The Rebels won the two previous meetings and the Tigers were looking for a little revenge.

The Rebels would get on the board early in the first period. Red Deer came down on 2 on 1 and Trae Wilke found Matthew Gard with a cross crease pass for the one timer goal. The Rebels would add another before the end of the period to take a 2-0 lead into the intermission. While on the power play, Jhett Larson took a shot from the point that was stopped but Carson Birnie was there to put in the rebound for his first of the season.

The second period would feature a number of goals with the two teams going pack and fourth through the first half. Red Deer would light the lamp early to increase their lead to three. Jack Bousquet's point shot missed the net but bounced off the boards to the side of the where Gard took a backhand swing at it. The puck went off a Tiger defenceman in front and took an unfortunate bounce into the net on the short side. The Tigers would get on the board just over a minute later. Gavin McKenna stickhandled into the slot and found Bryce Pickford pinching in just above the faceoff dot. Pickford let a wrister go that found the twine for his first regular season goal as a Tiger. Nate Corbet picked up the second assist on the goal. A few minutes later, Birnie picked up his second goal of the night to reinstate the Rebels' three goal lead. He grabbed the puck on the sidewall, quickly turned around and fired a quick shot on net that found it's way through the goalie's five hole. The Tigers would respond just over a minute later though. Jonas Woo let a shot go from the point that found it's way through traffic and beat the Rebels netminder. Pickford and McKenna added to their game totals with the assists. Red Deer would continue the back and forth with another quick response. The Tiger defence broke up a Rebels pass in the defensive zone but unfortunately the bouncing puck ended up on Larson's stick and he was able to find the back of the net for his first for the season. The goal light got a break for a bit after the flurry of goals but Red Deer would add one more before the end of the middle frame. Wilke let a shot go from the right faceoff dot that found the top corner on the blocker side for his first of the season.

Despite being down four going into the third period, the Tigers never gave up hope and came out swinging. They outshot the Rebels 19 to 3 in the period and 49 to 28 in the game. The Tigers cut the lead to three late in the period while on the power play. Pickford added to his strong game with his second goal of the night. He let a shot go from the left face off dot that beat the goalie top corner on the glove side. Woo and Shane Smith picked up the helpers on the power play marker. Unfortunately for the Tigers this was as close as they would get finishing the game in a 6-3 loss.

Jordan Switzer got the start in net for the Tigers. He made 16 saves on 20 shots. Ethan McCallum took over halfway through the second and stopped 6 of the 8 shots he faced.

Special Teams:

PP: 4/5 - 80.0%

PK: 5/7 - 71.4%

Stringam Law Three Stars:

Matthew Gard - Red Deer

Carson Birnie - Red Deer

Matteo Fabrizi - Red Deer

Supplement King Hardest Working Player - Veeti Vaisanen

The Tigers are back in action on Saturday night when they host the defending champion Moose Jaw Warriors. Game time is 7:00 PM and tickets are available on tixx.ca. You can also listen live on Wild 94.5 FM or watch on watch.chl.ca.

