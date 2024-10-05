Preview: Americans vs Rockets - October 5
October 5, 2024 - Western Hockey League (WHL)
Tri-City Americans News Release
Americans vs Rockets
Saturday, October 5 | Kennewick, WA. | Toyota Center
Start Time: 6:05 p.m. PT
LAST GAME: The Americans generated high-quality scoring chances all game, but goaltender Dawson Cowan turned in a stellar performance as Tri-City fell 4-1 in Spokane last Saturday. Brandon Whynott scored the lone goal for the Americans, his third of the year and second on the power play. Both teams had five power plays in the game with the Chiefs scoring twice to the Americans one.
VS KELOWNA: Saturday is the first of five meetings against the Rockets during the 2024-25 season. The first three come at the Toyota Center before two games in Kelowna, just nine days apart, in February. Tri-City is looking to buck their recent trend against the Rockets as they've struggled to a 2-11-1-2 record against Kelowna since the 2019-20 season.
SCORING LEADERS
Tri-City Americans Kelowna Rockets
Jake Sloan (2-3-5) Michael Cicek (3-2-5)
Jackson Smith (0-4-4) Jakub Stancl (3-1-4)
Brandon Whynott (3-0-3) Levi Benson (1-2-3)
SPECIAL TEAMS
Tri-City Americans Kelowna Rockets
Power Play - 14.3% (2-for-14) Power Play - 21.0% (4-for-19)
Penalty Kill - 80.0% (12-for-15) Penalty Kill - 66.7% (10-for-15)
Around the Concourse:
Giveaway: Schedule magnets (upon entry)
Pregame Ceremony: Full team intros with pyro show
Pregame Meet-and-Greet: Terry Ryan and Jon Mirasty at Section E
Chuck-A-Puck: Purchase at sections C & R
Jersey Auction: Shorsey Jersey auction on Dash Auctions
Gesa Autograph Booth: Terry Ryan and Jon Mirasty - Post-game (Section J)
How to Tune In:
Webcast: WHL Live - Sign Up & Watch
Radio: 95.3 UROCK FM / Jacobs Radio App
